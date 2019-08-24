Wintergreen Advisers Has Cut Union Pacific (UNP) Stake by $1.62 Million as Share Price Rose; Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Holder Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Has Increased Position

Wintergreen Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wintergreen Advisers Llc sold 9,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 40,780 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82M, down from 50,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wintergreen Advisers Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $6.09 during the last trading session, reaching $159.98. About 3.33M shares traded or 7.40% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Union Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNP); 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL, INTL INTERMODAL DRAGGING ON PRICING; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAD EXPECTED 100% IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’; 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 9.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc bought 3,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 46,932 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, up from 42,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 15.18M shares traded or 39.39% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – Exxon Says World Needs More Oil Even as Emission Concern Lingers; 04/04/2018 – IRAQ OIL MINISTRY SAYS STILL IN DISCUSSION WITH EXXON ABOUT SOUTHERN OILFIELDS PROJECT; 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING™ Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd; 08/03/2018 – DAILY SABAH: BREAKING – US Navy denies reports on bolstering its presence in the Eastern Mediterranean theater through the; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for reducing emissions; 11/04/2018 – EXXON LNG VP EMMA COCHRANE SAYS EXPECTS TO START PRODUCTION AT ITS TERMINAL IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA IN BEGINNING OF MAY; 12/04/2018 – SANTOS LTD – ADVISED BY EXXONMOBIL THAT PRODUCTION OF LNG HAS SAFELY RESUMED FOLLOWING TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF OPS AFTER SEVERE EARTHQUAKE IN REGION; 30/05/2018 – EXXON WILL EVOLVE WITH SOCIETY’S CONCERNS ON CLIMATE: WOODS; 16/04/2018 – Exxon’s Baytown, Texas refinery coker overhaul may finish in early June; 05/04/2018 – Exxon at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 16.46 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Founders Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 2.63% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 1,500 were accumulated by Dumont Blake Advisors Lc. Haverford Serv reported 0.39% stake. 22,454 are held by Columbia Asset Mgmt. The Michigan-based Greenleaf Tru has invested 0.03% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Zacks Inv Mngmt has 1,803 shares. Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.16% or 5,074 shares in its portfolio. 30,297 are held by Albion Ut. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 34,000 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.32% or 163,179 shares. Chilton Inv Llc has 477,408 shares. Texas Yale Cap holds 0.06% or 9,444 shares. Northstar Group Inc stated it has 1.46% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Brookfield Asset Mngmt owns 12,170 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jefferies Grp Ltd Llc invested in 24,475 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincluden Mgmt Limited, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 32,007 shares. Buckingham Cap Inc, Alabama-based fund reported 50,689 shares. Strategic Wealth Group Limited Liability accumulated 0.39% or 57,235 shares. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management reported 6,972 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Loeb stated it has 150 shares. Roosevelt Grp reported 15,133 shares stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 1.97M shares stake. Argi Inv Services Lc holds 9,510 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cidel Asset Management Incorporated reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 62.42M are owned by Cap Rech Investors. Yorktown Management And Rech invested in 1.31% or 50,000 shares. A D Beadell Investment Counsel holds 0.4% or 5,650 shares. Boston Research & Management holds 1.79% or 53,198 shares in its portfolio. Stewart Patten Lc owns 64,826 shares.

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07M and $277.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exempt Bd Index Fd Etf by 116,224 shares to 9,710 shares, valued at $506,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Barclays 7 (IEF) by 62,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,690 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds Short (VTIP).