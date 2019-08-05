Wintergreen Advisers Decreased Union Pacific (UNP) Holding as Shares Rose; Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Holder Heitman Real Estate Securities Has Raised Position by $448,848 as Shares Declined

Wintergreen Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wintergreen Advisers Llc sold 9,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 40,780 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82 million, down from 50,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wintergreen Advisers Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $173.52. About 2.33M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/18/2018 02:39 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL, INTL INTERMODAL DRAGGING ON PRICING; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/27/2018 02:34 PM; 19/03/2018 – LISC: Union Pacific gives $3M to bolster U.S. workforce, lift communities; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc bought 24,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.44% . The institutional investor held 2.12 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.94 million, up from 2.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Physicians Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $17.08. About 882,177 shares traded. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has risen 11.61% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.61% the S&P500. Some Historical DOC News: 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q Rev $105.2M; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST QTRLY SAME-STORE CASH NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH WAS 2.6% YEAR OVER YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust: 1Q Normalized FFO $49.0 Million, or 26c Per Share; 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Inc. Exits Position in Physicians Realty; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 26C, EST. 27C; 16/04/2018 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q REV. $105.2M, EST. $101.7M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Physicians Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOC); 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swedbank, a Sweden-based fund reported 705,216 shares. First Commonwealth Financial Corp Pa stated it has 0.2% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 3,357 are held by Toth Advisory. Numerixs Inv Inc accumulated 0.65% or 29,594 shares. Grandfield Dodd Limited Liability Corp accumulated 11,954 shares. Town & Country Bancorp & Dba First Bankers accumulated 6,351 shares. Marshfield Associate owns 316,468 shares for 3.24% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.45% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 1.31M shares. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has 17,672 shares for 1.96% of their portfolio. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan accumulated 49,112 shares. Regent Investment Limited Com holds 6,087 shares. Amica Mutual Ins invested in 0.46% or 22,188 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md, Maryland-based fund reported 3.82 million shares. Puzo Michael J stated it has 4,900 shares. Stifel Corporation owns 1.08M shares.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.85 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 8,480 shares to 144,745 shares, valued at $9.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 7,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 725,444 shares, and cut its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:DLR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold DOC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 165.39 million shares or 5.20% more from 157.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mairs has 0.11% invested in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Dumont And Blake Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Amer Century Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 88,530 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hanseatic Mngmt Service owns 7,894 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Hexavest reported 0% stake. Convergence Invest Ptnrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Allstate holds 130,056 shares. 353,140 are held by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc owns 63,798 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Axa reported 1.18M shares stake. Amp Cap Investors stated it has 192,395 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru has 625,539 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Regions Finance has 10,772 shares. Huntington Bancorp accumulated 988 shares or 0% of the stock.