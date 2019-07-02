Wintergreen Advisers Decreased Holding in Union Pacific (UNP) by $1.62 Million as Stock Rose; Tiverton Asset Management Has Boosted Chevron (CVX) Stake by $3.32 Million

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 60.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 26,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,338 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.79 million, up from 44,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $124.84. About 5.52 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/05/2018 06:59 AM; 07/03/2018 – Chevron Would Have Significant Permian Investments With $30 Oil; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO YARRINGTON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON: NEW TAX LAW MAKES U.S. MORE COMPETITIVE FOR ACTIVITY; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Venezuela Arrests, Canada Pipeline Battle: Energy Wrap; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Says Dividend Growth Is Its Top Priority — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/20/2018 03:21 PM; 05/04/2018 – KEMIRA KEMIRA SIGNS MULTIYEAR POLYMER SUPPLY PACT W/ CHEVRON; 05/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: Exclusive: @Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project

Wintergreen Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wintergreen Advisers Llc sold 9,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,780 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82 million, down from 50,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wintergreen Advisers Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $171.5. About 3.20M shares traded or 0.48% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 12/03/2018 – Kansas Transportation Infrastructure Receives $113 million Boost from Union Pacific; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service; 10/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $143; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CFO SAYS TARIFFS WOULD HURT U.S. JOBS; 30/04/2018 – Union Pacific is Safest U.S. Railroad for Third Consecutive Year; 10/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $140; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cookson Peirce & Communication Inc reported 252,603 shares. Bailard Inc reported 28,570 shares stake. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.39M shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Valmark Advisers Incorporated accumulated 1,707 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lau Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1,198 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Martin And Company Inc Tn holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 10,005 shares. 12,971 are held by Aldebaran Financial. Century Cos Incorporated owns 0.33% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1.96 million shares. Alps Advsr Incorporated reported 9,387 shares stake. Smart Portfolios Ltd has 1,897 shares. Kj Harrison Ptnrs Inc owns 2,625 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.21% or 5,724 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Svcs Inc accumulated 2,133 shares. Altfest L J Inc reported 8,642 shares stake. Psagot Investment House Ltd, a Israel-based fund reported 3,710 shares.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.59B for 19.06 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,484 were accumulated by Spc. Saturna Capital owns 4,166 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 7.56M shares or 0.61% of the stock. Franklin Street Advisors Nc holds 1.4% or 81,461 shares in its portfolio. 141,875 were reported by Wedge Cap L Lp Nc. Taurus Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 29,722 shares. Gluskin Sheff And stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) stated it has 42,841 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Ltd Ca, a California-based fund reported 31,041 shares. Lau Assoc Ltd stated it has 0.67% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). First Dallas Securities has 3,044 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Accredited Invsts holds 4,578 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Moreover, Plancorp Ltd Com has 0.65% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 13,926 shares. Corecommodity Management Ltd Company has invested 0.51% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Forbes J M And Llp holds 10,039 shares.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 37,473 shares to 38,490 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skechers U.S.A. Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 14,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,946 shares, and cut its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W).

