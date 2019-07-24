Winslow Evans & Crocker Decreased Its Position in Cme Group (CME) as Stock Rose; Zoetis (ZTS) Valuation Rose While Raub Brock Capital Management LP Increased Its Position

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 2.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 6,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 216,773 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.82 million, up from 210,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $115.35. About 1.32M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 21.15% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 98.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc sold 1,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 14 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4,000, down from 1,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $201.58. About 1.53M shares traded or 7.15% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 21/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 18; 19/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC; 17/04/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)- CME GROUP INC; 23/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME hogs slump again on cash prices, trade war threat; 23/05/2018 – CME Group Inc. Announces Election of Class B-1 Directors; 21/03/2018 – CME pursuit of Nex reflects shift in US money markets; 09/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC CME.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $177 FROM $170; 29/03/2018 – Exchange operator CME Group to buy Britain’s NEX for $5.5 billion; 22/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 06/05/2018 – Judge cancels planned CME hearing

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $563,255 activity.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $475.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 9,430 shares to 92,543 shares, valued at $21.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60M and $352.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1,866 shares to 3,162 shares, valued at $580,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 714 shares in the quarter, for a total of 764 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

