Winslow Evans & Crocker Cut Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Stake by $913,500 as Stock Price Declined; Woodmont Investment Counsel Trimmed Mcdonalds (MCD) Stake by $348,174; Share Value Rose

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 62.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc sold 14,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 8,758 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $556,000, down from 23,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $61.66. About 860,205 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47; 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Bolder Healthcare Solutions

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 8.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 1,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The hedge fund held 18,632 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.87 million, down from 20,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $212.36. About 739,957 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S RENEWING FOCUS ON BREAKFAST IN U.S; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren Leads Senators Urging NLRB to Allow McDonald’s Joint-Employer Case to Advance; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen in the first place; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s is flipping its iconic golden arches upside down in ‘celebration of women’ – and people are freaking out; 24/05/2018 – McDonald’s Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/03/2018 – MCD: BREAKFAST IS 25%-30% OF SALES, MOST PROFITABLE PART OF DAY; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s and other major chains deemphasized deals in recent years, choosing instead to invest in food quality improvements to bolster competitiveness with more upscale brands; 27/04/2018 – McDonald’s Fresh Beef, Value Meals on Menu — Earnings Preview; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING BEGINS; 29/03/2018 – TABLE-McDonald’s Japan 2702.T -2017 group results

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.90 million for 14.68 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60 million and $358.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 1,670 shares to 1,940 shares, valued at $368,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 602 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69B for 23.91 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42M and $403.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EEMV) by 6,597 shares to 13,210 shares, valued at $778,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).