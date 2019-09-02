Winslow Evans & Crocker Holding In Apple (AAPL) Was Lifted; Wasatch Advisors Position in Nv5 Global (NVEE) Has Increased as Stock Price Rose

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc bought 5,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 54,842 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.42 million, up from 49,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/03/2018 – Former Apple CEO and chairman of RxAdvance says the cost parameters of the pharmacy benefit manager market need to ‘fundamentally’ change; 14/03/2018 – French 2017 deficit to be in 2.7-2.8 pct range – Le Maire; 20/04/2018 – GRAPHIC-Take Five: World markets themes for the week ahead; 01/05/2018 – After tax reform announcements, Apple announced plans to invest in advanced manufacturing in the U.S. and add a new campus; 16/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Car collides with school bus in Apple Valley; 24/04/2018 – Apple Enters Correction Territory For Second Time This Year — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – Israeli agency investigating Apple over handling of iPhone slowdown; 02/05/2018 – Frieze Art Fair goes large in the Big Apple; 04/04/2018 – Apple Hires Google Executive to Catch Rivals in AI Race; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT’S HARD TO FIND ACQUISITIONS THAT WOULD BE ACCRETIVE TO APPLE

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NVEE) by 13.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc bought 21,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.71% . The institutional investor held 180,997 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.74M, up from 159,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $779.47 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $61.73. About 46,419 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 8.57% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500.

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28 billion and $9.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 8,516 shares to 68,741 shares, valued at $5.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everbridge Inc by 112,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,060 shares, and cut its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold NVEE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 7.39 million shares or 2.02% less from 7.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Ltd Partnership reported 44,293 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company has invested 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Conestoga Cap Llc stated it has 4,960 shares. Pacific Ridge Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.24% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). 6,544 were accumulated by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv. Lyon Street Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 18,547 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Llc reported 7,008 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. State Street reported 181,266 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc has 0% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 44,510 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Barclays Public Lc holds 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) or 3,753 shares. California-based California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $120,570 activity.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60M and $352.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1,000 shares to 66 shares, valued at $22,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,790 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Woodstock accumulated 2.13% or 62,646 shares. Tanaka Cap Inc holds 18,399 shares. Callan Cap Llc accumulated 0.19% or 3,032 shares. Viking Fund Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.24% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. Carderock Management holds 46,411 shares. Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0.06% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 35,116 shares. Mcmillion Cap Mngmt invested in 46,227 shares or 4.76% of the stock. 50,527 were reported by Sand Hill Ltd Liability Co. Bennicas Assoc holds 4,623 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Insight 2811 has 0.67% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4,632 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.66% or 12,154 shares in its portfolio. Buckingham Cap stated it has 2.49% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bar Harbor Tru has 0.66% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Broadview Advisors Llc has invested 0.21% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Indiana Tru And Inv, a Indiana-based fund reported 26,086 shares.

