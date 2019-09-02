Winslow Evans & Crocker Has Trimmed Its Cme Group (CME) Position by $343,710 as Stock Rose; Wasatch Advisors Has Decreased Its Zagg (ZAGG) Holding by $1.88 Million as Market Value Declined

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Zagg Inc (ZAGG) by 14.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc sold 208,853 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.64% . The institutional investor held 1.27M shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56M, down from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Zagg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.41 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $6.41. About 1.08 million shares traded or 47.88% up from the average. ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) has declined 54.74% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAGG News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Zagg Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAGG); 17/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – INVISIBLESHIELD PARTNERS WITH CPR CELL PHONE REPAIR TO SELL SCREEN PROTECTION AND PROVIDE SCREEN PROTECTION WARRANTY REPLACEMENT THROUGH MORE THAN 430 RETAIL LOCATIONS IN THE U.S. AND…; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG 1Q Net $7.03M; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $77M-$80M; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Sees 2018 Sales $550M-$570M; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC ZAGG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC – RANDY HALES WILL RETIRE AS ZAGG’S PRESIDENT AND CEO; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Reiterates 2018 Outlook; 17/05/2018 – InvisibleShield Partners with CPR Cell Phone Repair to Sell Screen Protection and Provide Screen Protection Warranty Replacemen

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 98.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc sold 1,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 14 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4,000, down from 1,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $217.29. About 645,142 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 15/03/2018 – Matt Leising: CME board said to meet today to discus bid for NEX, could come next week per; 23/04/2018 – Chances of four interest rate hikes this year moved to nearly 50 percent on the CME’s FedWatch tracking tool; 08/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: SAG MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON LINGERING TRADE WAR WORRIES, LATE WEDNESDAY’S SHARPLY LOWER WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE; 11/04/2018 – Rusal removed from share, debt indexes; Moscow mulls response; 16/03/2018 – CME: No Certainty Any Firm Offer Will Be Made for NEX; 23/05/2018 – CME IS SAID TO STUDY UKRAINIAN SUNFLOWER OIL CONTRACT; 26/04/2018 – BROADCASTER CME CO-CEO SAYS 83 PCT OF NON-TIME WARNER WARRANTS HAVE BEEN EXERCISED AS OF APRIL 24; 07/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle slide; funds roll June positions; 30/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE AUGUST 1LCQ8 FUTURES UP 3.000 CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON SHORT-COVERING, TECHNICAL BUYING AFTER TOPPING 40-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 14/05/2018 – CME Group in deal to offer ether reference rate

Analysts await ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 17.65% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.51 per share. ZAGG’s profit will be $12.21M for 3.82 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by ZAGG Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -566.67% EPS growth.

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28B and $9.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 376,461 shares to 2.04M shares, valued at $150.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 246,536 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.29M shares, and has risen its stake in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD).

More notable recent ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Zagg Inc (ZAGG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “85 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “InvisibleShield® Launches Ultra VisionGuardâ„¢ and Ultra Clear for the All-New Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Note10+ – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Smartphone protective case maker Zagg hires bank to explore options – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 21 investors sold ZAGG shares while 36 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 21.56 million shares or 0.64% more from 21.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Dupont Cap Management Corp accumulated 33,016 shares. Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Barclays Plc accumulated 23,659 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Technology Limited Liability has 0% invested in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Tower Rech Capital Limited Com (Trc) accumulated 0% or 698 shares. Gp One Trading LP has 0% invested in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) for 312 shares. Lsv Asset, Illinois-based fund reported 281,091 shares. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 172,244 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys owns 76,578 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) for 11,975 shares. Zpr Invest Mngmt holds 0.69% of its portfolio in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) for 38,395 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 20,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Euclidean Technology Mgmt Ltd reported 10,450 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 41,043 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coe Cap Mngmt Lc owns 8,945 shares for 1.71% of their portfolio. Permanens Cap LP owns 0.01% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 250 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.25% or 5.81 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.18% or 69,602 shares. Motco reported 0% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). New York-based Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.46% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Aviva Public Ltd reported 0.33% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Northpointe Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 30,447 shares or 1.58% of its portfolio. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas reported 64,770 shares. Weiss Multi has 0.15% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability owns 23,857 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 575 are owned by Arrow. Services Corp reported 0.02% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Everence Mngmt owns 6,340 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 71,562 shares.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60 million and $352.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 6,864 shares to 13,494 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 2,486 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,736 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Sell CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in Store for CME Group (CME) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq Extends Exclusive License of Nasdaq 100 Futures To CME Group for Another 10 Years – Nasdaq” published on October 01, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is CME (CME) Up 11.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 31, 2019.