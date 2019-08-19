Winslow Evans & Crocker Has Decreased Its Illumina (ILMN) Holding by $333,000; Stock Value Declined; Stadion Money Management Decreased Its Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Stadion Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 24.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadion Money Management Llc sold 2,883 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 9,057 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, down from 11,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadion Money Management Llc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $89.79. About 859,008 shares traded or 15.64% up from the average. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Backs 2018 Sales Growth View of 12%-13%; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Sees 2018 Tax Rate 26%; 17/05/2018 – Essendant: Plan Is Structured Such That It Won’t Be Triggered by Merger Agreement With Genuine Parts; 12/04/2018 Essendant And Genuine Parts Company’s S.P. Richards Business To Combine To Form Stronger, More Competitive National Business Pr; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – COMBINED COMPANY WILL MAINTAIN HEADQUARTERS IN BOTH DEERFIELD, IL AND ATLANTA, GA; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Maintains 2018 Rev and Earnings Outlook; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES: ESND DECLINED TALKS IN APRIL, CITED GENUINE PARTS PACT; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – BEFORE DISTRIBUTION, SPINCO WILL ENTER INTO CREDIT FACILITY FOR UP TO $400 MLN; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON APRIL 27, ESSENDANT INFORMED IT WAS NOT ABLE TO ENTER DISCUSSIONS WITH STAPLES UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT BETWEEN ESSENDANT, GENUINE PARTS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED COMPANY WILL BE CALLED ESSENDANT, & BE LED BY ESSENDANT PRESIDENT AND CEO RIC PHILLIPS, AND JANET ZELENKA WILL SERVE AS CFO

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 93.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 66 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22,000, down from 1,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $286.17. About 926,672 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA, LOXO IN PACT ON PAN-CANCER COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.02; 29/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentations; 10/04/2018 – Loxo and Illumina in partnership over diagnostic for cancer drug; 05/03/2018 – Illumina Health Offers GAlNSWave in Scottsdale; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & ILLUMINA IN IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS-ILLUMINA REPORT PACT TO DEVELOP-COMMERCIALIZE COM; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Adj EPS $1.45; 05/03/2018 Illumina Health Offers GAINSWave in Scottsdale; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First City Cap Mngmt reported 0.4% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Piedmont Invest Advsrs Incorporated invested in 3,570 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Aperio Group Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 82,295 shares or 0.04% of the stock. The Ontario – Canada-based Tdam Usa has invested 0.05% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Caprock Group Inc accumulated 0.07% or 3,202 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 51,797 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Limited holds 0% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) or 5,248 shares. Asset Management One Company owns 0.06% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 93,067 shares. 13,725 are held by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky. Tompkins Fincl Corp, New York-based fund reported 1,186 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 0.15% or 66,071 shares. 5,475 are held by M&R Management. Oakbrook Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Brown Brothers Harriman And, a New York-based fund reported 3,725 shares. Stephens Inc Ar invested in 0.11% or 43,061 shares.

More notable recent Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Genuine Parts Company’s (NYSE:GPC) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Genuine Parts reaffirms FY2019 outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Put Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Genuine Parts updates FY2019 outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Stadion Money Management Llc, which manages about $6.01 billion and $2.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 49,971 shares to 420,580 shares, valued at $31.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM) by 1.30M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.73 million for 15.27 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual earnings per share reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $495,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 94,456 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 15,624 shares. Harding Loevner Lp invested 0.7% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Conning reported 0.03% stake. Guardian LP owns 1,989 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Smithfield Trust reported 862 shares. Cleararc Cap accumulated 0.13% or 2,273 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, a Germany-based fund reported 6,762 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America owns 423 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hartford Invest owns 17,993 shares. Fil Limited has 119,617 shares. Css Limited Liability Corporation Il holds 0.02% or 1,000 shares. Piedmont Advsrs Inc holds 20,662 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Northern holds 1.66M shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Moreover, Alps Advisors Inc has 0% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).