Winslow Evans & Crocker Cut Its Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Stake by $384,674; Stock Rose; Bhp Billiton LTD Sp Adr (BHP) Shareholder Bollard Group Has Raised Its Position by $3.67 Million as Valuation Declined

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc sold 2,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,498 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.33 million, down from 45,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $191.07. About 362,222 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500.

Bollard Group Llc increased its stake in Bhp Billiton Ltd Sp Adr (BHP) by 170.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc bought 67,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 107,874 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90 million, up from 39,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Bhp Billiton Ltd Sp Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $57.21. About 416,354 shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 4.76% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.33% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 20/03/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : EXANE BNP PARIBAS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 11 PCT TO 1505P; 18/04/2018 – BHP LOWERS FY18 IRON ORE OUTPUT GUIDANCE TO 236M-238M TONS; 18/04/2018 – PROSECUTORS, SAMARCO TO ASK FOR 30 DAYS TO CONCLUDE PLAN, WHICH IS PART OF POSSIBLE DEAL TO END ALL SUITS RELATED TO THE DISASTER IN BRAZIL; 05/03/2018 – BHP SAYS THERE ARE NO TALKS WITH BHP ON SAMARCO DIVESTMENT; 27/03/2018 – Mexico’s Pemex to operate two shallow water projects with partners; 20/04/2018 – BHP CONFIRMS BRAZIL COURT GIVES 2-MO. EXTENSION TO REACH DEAL; 15/05/2018 – Oil Rally Aiding BHP Billiton Shale Sale, Says CEO; 20/03/2018 – CHINESE STEEL MILL DEMAND FOR HIGH GRADE ORE TO CONTINUE: BHP; 09/03/2018 – Shell, Blackstone Plan $10 Bln Bid for BHP U.S. Shale Assets -Sky News; 05/03/2018 – BHP CEO SAYS TRUMP TARIFFS BLACK DAY FOR WORLD, BUSINESS

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Edwards Lifesciences Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Edwards Lifesciences Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BCE Inc. (BCE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 314% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 7.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.24 per share. EW’s profit will be $272.34 million for 35.92 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.76% EPS growth.