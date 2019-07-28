Winslow Evans & Crocker Increased Diamondback Energy (FANG) Position by $393,924; Share Value Rose; D L Carlson Investment Group Raised Holding in Cree (CREE)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 480.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc bought 3,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,666 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $476,000, up from 804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $101.99. About 1.01 million shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Names Melanie Trent Independent Director; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Cree Inc. (CREE) by 24.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc bought 42,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 213,658 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.23M, up from 171,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Cree Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $63.02. About 693,568 shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 52.42% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 08/05/2018 – Cree Brings Highest Reliability to Broadest Family of Metal COB LED Designs; 12/04/2018 – CREE INC – SIGNED A NON-EXCLUSIVE, WORLDWIDE, ROYALTY-BEARING PATENT LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH NEXPERIA BV; 06/03/2018 – Cree acquires Infineon RF Power business for 345 mln euros; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC CREE.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $30; 24/04/2018 – CREE 3Q REV. $356M, EST. $347.3M; 24/04/2018 – Cree Targets 4Q Net Loss $34M-$38M; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Cree May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Rev $356M; 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON TRANSACTION CLOSED AND IS EFFECTIVE TODAY; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – DEAL IS TARGETED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE IN ITS FIRST FULL QUARTER OF OPERATIONS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.14% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Van Hulzen Asset Management Lc holds 0.05% or 1,978 shares in its portfolio. Loomis Sayles & LP stated it has 0.03% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 224,622 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Callahan Advsrs Lc has invested 0.05% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Landscape Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 2,528 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Prudential holds 0.03% or 170,607 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt holds 2,169 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.02% or 1,800 shares in its portfolio. 90 were accumulated by Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 3,238 shares. Williams Jones And Limited Liability Com invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). First Natl Bank Of Hutchinson reported 1,943 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 310,546 shares stake. Allstate Corp reported 2,665 shares.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60M and $352.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 3,294 shares to 56 shares, valued at $6,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,926 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,564 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $505,352 activity.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $120,145 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold CREE shares while 81 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 108.05 million shares or 1.00% less from 109.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 41,129 shares. The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Thrivent For Lutherans invested 0% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). 40,430 are held by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. California State Teachers Retirement Sys, California-based fund reported 158,360 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 232,712 shares. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Banbury Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 3.81% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Dorsey Wright Assocs accumulated 34,457 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Landscape Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.06% invested in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 11,264 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 167,220 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 501,700 were reported by Mackay Shields Lc. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited, Illinois-based fund reported 5,652 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0.01% or 775,636 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communications reported 0% stake.