Winslow Evans & Crocker Increased Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $1.05 Million; Share Value Rose; As Lam Research (LRCX) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Cut Its Position by $1.25 Million

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc bought 5,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 54,842 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.42M, up from 49,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $911.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $201.74. About 27.88 million shares traded or 3.85% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – Apple sinks into correction territory; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S CFO: RETAIL AND ONLINE STORES HAD RECORD 2Q; 25/05/2018 – Instead of framing Apple’s self-driving car ambitions around vehicle design, VC Gene Muenster said investors could view Apple’s Volkswagen partnership as an investment in its growing services business; 15/04/2018 – Almasry Alyoum: Apple is allegedly shutting down its iTunes application; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW LOWER PRICED IPAD WILL SUPPORT APPLE PENCIL ACCESSORY – EXEC; 02/05/2018 – How so many analysts got the Apple iPhone X wrong last quarter; 28/05/2018 – IPhone Screen Makers Fall on Report of Apple OLED Shift in 2019; 29/03/2018 – Apple just released iOS 11.3, which lets users control iPhone battery settings; 26/03/2018 – Document Security: Decision Allows DSS Patent Infringement Claims Against Apple to Proceed in Court; 25/05/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR APPLE AFFECTS 52

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 15.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 6,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 38,245 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.85 million, down from 45,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $198.93. About 939,462 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $2.89 BLN; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes Additional $2B Shr Repurchase Authorization; 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – Swedbank Adds Lam Research, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Declares Dividend of $1.10; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Adj EPS $4.79; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $4.77, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QUARTER; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – INCREASE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 120% TO $1.10/SHARE, WITH A BIAS TO GROW OVER TIME; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL ADJ. OPER MARGIN 32%-33%; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.6% of Lam Research

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Limited Com invested 0.07% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). 2,849 were accumulated by Rampart Invest Management Limited Liability Com. Cibc World Mkts invested in 0.02% or 21,012 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De holds 0.03% or 1.23 million shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Com Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Norinchukin State Bank The holds 0.07% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) or 29,948 shares. Daiwa Grp accumulated 20,842 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Greenleaf Tru reported 0% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Amer Grp Inc Inc has 2.72 million shares for 1.85% of their portfolio. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Management has 0.02% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Franklin invested in 1.45M shares or 0.14% of the stock. Holderness Invests stated it has 2,230 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Fmr Ltd Liability Co owns 7.57M shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Us Bank & Trust De holds 41,492 shares.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 29,730 shares to 68,254 shares, valued at $17.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 57,489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grassi Mgmt accumulated 104,920 shares. Bamco Ny invested 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Com holds 1.91% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 248,438 shares. Asset One Ltd reported 2.55 million shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii reported 34,688 shares or 3.01% of all its holdings. The Texas-based Hourglass Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.71% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nomura accumulated 172,200 shares. 40,019 were accumulated by Edgestream Prtnrs Lp. Condor Capital reported 50,374 shares or 1.56% of all its holdings. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel holds 5.68% or 221,156 shares in its portfolio. First City Cap Mngmt has 7,889 shares. Cannell Peter B And Co Incorporated holds 2.13% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 290,293 shares. Maryland-based Founders Secs Lc has invested 0.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Delphi Management Ma has 1.6% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 1.69M were accumulated by 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60 million and $352.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,420 shares to 43,790 shares, valued at $10.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 1,206 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).