Winslow Evans & Crocker Has Boosted By $341,478 Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding; Sei Investments Co (SEIC) Sentiment Is 1.02

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 143.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc acquired 1,866 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)'s stock declined 8.56%. The Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc holds 3,162 shares with $580,000 value, up from 1,296 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $454.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.57% or $7.63 during the last trading session, reaching $174.6. About 25.94M shares traded or 24.59% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500.

Sei Investments Co (SEIC) investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 144 investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 141 sold and trimmed stock positions in Sei Investments Co. The investment managers in our database now possess: 102.76 million shares, down from 106.62 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Sei Investments Co in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 110 Increased: 99 New Position: 45.

Analysts await SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 3.75% or $0.03 from last year's $0.8 per share.

Analysts await SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 3.75% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SEIC’s profit will be $125.35M for 17.04 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by SEI Investments Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The company has market cap of $8.54 billion. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It has a 18.43 P/E ratio. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, firms, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries.

Jlb & Associates Inc holds 2.64% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company for 239,884 shares. Rk Asset Management Llc owns 50,929 shares or 2.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Goodnow Investment Group Llc has 2.09% invested in the company for 289,905 shares. The Maryland-based Court Place Advisors Llc has invested 2.04% in the stock. American Capital Management Inc, a New York-based fund reported 736,468 shares.

The stock increased 1.87% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $56.56. About 272,523 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (SEIC) has declined 1.29% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc decreased Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) stake by 1,206 shares to 14 valued at $4,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) stake by 1,816 shares and now owns 930 shares. Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) was reduced too.