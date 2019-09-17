Winslow Evans & Crocker Holds Position in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC); Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Shareholder Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.43 Million as Market Value Rose

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 51.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc bought 7,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 22,324 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06M, up from 14,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $48.66. About 6.75M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 14/03/2018 – Bitcoin’s sharp decline is not indicative of the market: Wells Fargo Securities; 08/05/2018 – Conversations About Elder Needs Aren’t Happening, According to Wells Fargo Survey; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Thor Industries; 17/04/2018 – The Tornado News: #BREAKING: Jennifer Riordan, Vice President of community relations at Wells Fargo in New Mexico is among the; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC Announce Cash Ten; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Unisys; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Finds No Escape From Protests With Meeting in Iowa; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference; 26/04/2018 – FedEx Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 28/03/2018 – Multiple businesses, including Wells competitor Citigroup, have restricted their dealings with firearms-related companies

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The hedge fund held 325,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.38 million, down from 334,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $85.87. About 573,615 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 06/04/2018 – #3 Should Sarepta’s patents be seized by the government? Patient advocates pitch controversial drug pricing proposal @BrittanyMeiling; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 08/05/2018 – SRPT, MRK, LAKE: #BREAKING ‘New outbreak’ of Ebola kills 17 in northwest DR Congo: officials – ! $SRPT $MRK $LAKE; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments Buys New 1.1% Position in Sarepta; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 12/03/2018 – Sarepta to seek FDA approval for its second Duchenne’s drug by year’s end; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00 million and $2.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encompass Health Corp by 5,000 shares to 805,000 shares, valued at $51.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc by 18,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Guardant Health Inc.

More notable recent Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Share Price Is Up 612% And Shareholders Are Delighted – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/20/2019: SYBX, SRPT, MDT, JNJ, PFE, MRK, ABT, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Sarepta Therapeutics a Bad News Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “SRPT June 28th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold SRPT shares while 84 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.70 million shares or 7.49% less from 74.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 23 are held by Cwm Ltd Liability Corp. Prelude Limited Co stated it has 0.01% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Etrade Ltd Company accumulated 3,107 shares. Bessemer Grp has 0.11% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 218,644 shares. Fil reported 1.77 million shares. Bridges Invest invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). State Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 6,275 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Company, Georgia-based fund reported 31 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Com holds 660 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Associate holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 108,641 shares. Massachusetts Ma stated it has 61,733 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zeke Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Guggenheim Ltd Llc invested in 0.05% or 40,165 shares. Senator Inv Grp Lp, a New York-based fund reported 230,000 shares. Timessquare Cap Mgmt accumulated 1.47% or 1.26M shares.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $2.99 million activity. On Thursday, September 5 the insider BEHRENS M KATHLEEN bought $219,950. $2.00 million worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) was bought by INGRAM DOUGLAS S on Monday, August 12. On Monday, September 9 the insider BONNEY MICHAEL W bought $173,480.

Analysts await Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-1.34 EPS, down 16.52% or $0.19 from last year’s $-1.15 per share. After $-3.74 actual EPS reported by Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -64.17% EPS growth.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60 million and $358.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roku Inc by 3,600 shares to 1,470 shares, valued at $134,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 4,752 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 650 shares, and cut its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW).