Winslow Evans & Crocker Has Raised Apple (AAPL) Position By $1.05 Million; R1 Rcm (RCM) SI Increased By 4.35%

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 11.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc acquired 5,558 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 12.19%. The Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc holds 54,842 shares with $10.42M value, up from 49,284 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $939.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 17.27M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – zerohedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 09/05/2018 – Chinese consumers don’t idealize American products the way they used to – and that’s bad news for Apple and Tesla; 23/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s. Via @ranimolla:; 16/03/2018 – Apple schedules product launch in Chicago for March 27; 21/03/2018 – Apple Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – EU Probes Apple’s Planned Acquisition of Shazam; 27/03/2018 – Apple bid for education market: new software, same iPad price; 20/03/2018 – “I had seven bitcoins stolen from me through fraud,” Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak said at the Times’ Global Business Summit; 15/05/2018 – Jay Huang on Trump ZTE Tweet, China Chipmaking Industry and Apple’s iPhones Causes Trade Deficit (Video); 09/04/2018 – APPLE – IPHONE 8, IPHONE 8 PLUS RED SPECIAL EDITION TO BE AVAILABLE IN 64GB AND 256GB MODELS STARTING AT APPLE RETAIL PRICE OF $699 FROM APPLE.COM

R1 Rcm Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) had an increase of 4.35% in short interest. RCM’s SI was 6.36M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 4.35% from 6.10M shares previously. With 818,000 avg volume, 8 days are for R1 Rcm Inc (NASDAQ:RCM)’s short sellers to cover RCM’s short positions. The SI to R1 Rcm Inc’s float is 7.81%. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $12.9. About 378,015 shares traded. R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) has risen 48.83% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.40% the S&P500. Some Historical RCM News: 26/03/2018 – R1 NAMES ALEX MANDL AS LEAD DIRECTOR; 09/03/2018 – R1 RCM Sees 2018 Rev $850M-$900M; 26/03/2018 – R1 Appoints Alex Mandl as Lead Director; 09/05/2018 – R1 RCM 1Q SERVICE REV. $147.3M, EST. $152.0M; 26/04/2018 – AVENG LTD – INTENDS TO IMPLEMENT A FULLY RENOUNCEABLE RIGHTS OFFER OF R1.8 BLN OFFERED TO ALL AVENG SHAREHOLDERS IN ORDER TO FUND RETAINED CASH AND BOND CASH REDEMPTION; 09/03/2018 – R1 RCM 4Q GAAP Net Services Rev $140.3M; 09/03/2018 – R1 RCM 4Q LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. EPS 2.0C (2 EST.); 09/03/2018 – R1 RCM INC – SEES 2018 GAAP OPERATING LOSS OF $30 MLN TO $55 MLN; 18/05/2018 – LIBERTY HOLDINGS LTD LBHJ.J – RETAIL INSURANCE OPERATIONS INDEXED NEW BUSINESS OF R1 503 MLN WAS 3% DOWN COMPARED TO THREE MONTHS TO 31 MARCH 2017; 09/05/2018 – R1 RCM SEES 2018 REV. $850M-$900M, EST. $869.3M

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc decreased Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 3,986 shares to 43,962 valued at $3.55 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) stake by 3,294 shares and now owns 56 shares. Ishares Tr (HDV) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kames Capital Public Limited Company stated it has 1.47% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Towercrest Cap reported 15,360 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa owns 1.99% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 61,260 shares. Contravisory Investment reported 357 shares. Pnc Fin Grp holds 7.67M shares or 1.46% of its portfolio. Scott & Selber holds 35,788 shares. Walter And Keenan Fincl Consulting Com Mi Adv owns 42,814 shares. 37,984 are owned by Tuttle Tactical Management. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation holds 79,336 shares. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Limited Liability Com invested 2.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, New England Rech Mgmt Incorporated has 1.55% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 12,044 shares. Peoples Service Corp stated it has 2.07% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Icon Advisers Incorporated reported 31,230 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Kazazian Asset Mngmt Lc reported 8.8% stake. Coldstream Capital Mngmt has invested 1.36% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity. On Friday, February 1 LEVINSON ARTHUR D sold $255,087 worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 1,521 shares.

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple had 70 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Needham. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $210 target in Monday, March 25 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, January 30 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, May 28 by Citigroup. Goldman Sachs maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Overweight” rating. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. Daiwa Securities maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Daiwa Securities has “Buy” rating and $229 target. Cascend Securities maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. Wedbush maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating.

