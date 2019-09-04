Winslow Evans & Crocker Decreased Sempra Energy (SRE) Stake by $435,456 as Share Value Rose; Provise Management Group Has Lifted Stake in Citigroup (C)

Provise Management Group Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 12.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc bought 13,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 114,846 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.15 million, up from 101,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $64.34. About 4.29 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 25/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP FE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32; 16/04/2018 – Emirates NBD expands its bank in Saudi Arabia; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL WITH JOURNALISTS; 26/03/2018 – CITIGROUP C.N TECH BANKER JAN METZGER TO REPLACE SLAUGHTER AS ASIA PACIFIC HEAD OF CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANKING – MEMO; 27/04/2018 – CITIGROUP FILES $100M MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 27/03/2018 – GLOBAL GROWTH PRETTY ROBUST: CITI’S BUITER; 16/04/2018 – Inghams Group Target Lifted to A$3.90 from A$3.60 by Citi; 25/04/2018 – MYOVANT SCIENCES LTD MYOV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $17; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace Asia Adds Citigroup, Exits UBS, Cuts Amazon: 13F; 07/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $79

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 96.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc sold 2,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 86 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14,000, down from 2,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $144.68. About 232,872 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 20/04/2018 – SoCalGas, Anaheim Fire & Rescue Raise Giant Shovel at Angels Stadium of Anaheim to Remind Southern Californians to Call 811 Bef; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Dreams of Electric Cars in Texas With Oncor (Correct); 16/04/2018 – FAISEL H. KHAN NAMED VP OF INVESTOR RELATIONS FOR SEMPRA ENERGY; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Energy Completes Acquisition Of Majority Stake In Oncor; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY REAFFIRMS YR ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes San Diego Gas & Electric’s Rating Outlook to Negative from Stable; 08/03/2018 – Texas Regulators Approve Sempra’s $9.45 Billion Oncor Buyout; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Prologis; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Sempra Energy Ratings On Its Acq Of EFH; 09/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MAJORITY STAKE IN ONCOR

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $712.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,516 shares to 38,468 shares, valued at $7.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,318 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,274 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR).

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60M and $352.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,254 shares to 14,156 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 2,486 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,736 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 14.63% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.23 per share. SRE’s profit will be $387.11 million for 25.65 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Sempra Energy for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.18% EPS growth.

