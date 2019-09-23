Winslow Evans & Crocker Has Decreased Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Stake as Stock Declined; Procter & Gamble Co Com (PG) Holder First Merchants Trimmed Position as Stock Rose

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 49.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc sold 4,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 4,048 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $616,000, down from 8,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $155.2. About 7.12 million shares traded or 7.76% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials is Here–Now Millions of Small Businesses Can Grow and Innovate Faster on the World’s #1 CRM Platform; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE SIGNS PACT TO BUY MULESOFT; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff spoke to Jim Cramer on CNBC’s “Mad Money” on Tuesday; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE HAS OBTAINED A COMMITMENT FROM BOFA MERRILL LYNCH FOR A $3.0 BLN BRIDGE LOAN FACILITY; 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 13c; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Updates Prior 1Q, FY19 Guidance; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y +80a, 10Y +105a; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: LARGEST PUBLIC-SECTOR DEAL WITH USDA LAST QUARTER; 08/03/2018 – Sephora Selects Salesforce to Power Digital Shopping Experiences in Europe

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co Com (PG) by 4.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp sold 3,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 60,289 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.61M, down from 63,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $122.24. About 15.44M shares traded or 106.72% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 06/03/2018 – P&G to ‘take back control’ of ads; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC; 23/05/2018 – P&G – MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE THAT P&G WILL PAY IN TENDER OFFER IS ABOUT $1.404 BLN; 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – P&G – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE EPS GROWTH TO A RANGE OF SIX TO EIGHT PERCENT VERSUS FISCAL 2017 CORE EPS; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60 million and $358.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange (FPE) by 30,386 shares to 35,532 shares, valued at $690,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 31,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,432 shares, and has risen its stake in Covanta Hldg Corp (NYSE:CVA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rampart Mngmt Lc holds 0.43% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 23,827 shares. Buckingham Cap Incorporated holds 40,972 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ems Ltd Partnership has 6.02% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 607,570 shares. 1,554 were accumulated by Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Fmr Limited reported 89.62 million shares stake. Alyeska Invest Gru LP holds 0.4% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 195,281 shares. Intrust State Bank Na owns 0.36% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 9,683 shares. Main Street Rech Limited Liability invested in 90,085 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Com holds 0.36% or 28,289 shares. Pnc reported 168,518 shares. Somerset Gru Ltd Co invested in 1,359 shares. American Natl Registered Invest Advisor holds 7,775 shares. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.77% or 207,626 shares. Tcw holds 2.37% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 1.47 million shares. Heritage Mgmt Corporation invested in 0.54% or 62,907 shares.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Salesforce: Clock Is Ticking – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Salesforce Stock Is a Great Market Barometer – Investorplace.com” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed salesforce.com’s (NYSE:CRM) Shareholders Feel About Its 159% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Salesforce May Soon Challenge Its All-Time Highs – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Wait for High-Flying Cloud-Based Salesforce Stock to Fall – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.40 million for 194.00 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Keystone Planning Incorporated holds 13,818 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 2,925 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company holds 1.79% or 66,041 shares. Logan accumulated 113,970 shares. Salem holds 7,552 shares. Flippin Bruce & Porter Incorporated holds 86,881 shares. D Scott Neal holds 0.16% or 2,696 shares in its portfolio. Saybrook Cap Nc accumulated 18,403 shares. 100,800 are owned by Sit Investment Assoc Inc. 11,884 are held by Oakworth Capital. Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Llc has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 43,504 were accumulated by Texas Yale. Zuckerman Invest Limited Co invested in 4,270 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.38% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Round Table Serv Lc holds 0.11% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 3,377 shares.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “P&G (PG) Up 2.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Former P&G brand manager hired as CEO of Papa Johnâ€™s – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Procter & Gamble Is Historically Overpriced – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Phillips Edison Adds Finance Executive Brian Gibson as SVP of Finance – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $628.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE) by 2,351 shares to 15,999 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Real Estate Select Sec Etf by 20,818 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,379 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Cl A Com.