Winslow Evans & Crocker Has Decreased Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Position by $913,500; Phillips 66 (PSX) Holding Has Increased by Torray Llc

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 62.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc sold 14,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 8,758 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $556,000, down from 23,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $63.53. About 605,937 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds; 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States; 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals

Torray Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 17.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc bought 3,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 21,321 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.99 million, up from 18,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $103.22. About 727,548 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 10/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BOOSTING PRODUCTION ON RESTARTED REFORMER, HYDROTREATERS; 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 05/04/2018 – Phillips 66 to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charter Trust Company accumulated 8,937 shares. Epoch Partners has 2.86M shares. Albion Ut has 2,619 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Covington Mngmt stated it has 6,422 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 14,888 shares. Commercial Bank holds 0% or 50 shares. Somerville Kurt F invested in 0.04% or 2,201 shares. Valley National Advisers, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11,698 shares. Raymond James Associates invested 0.08% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 22,500 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Bp Public Ltd Company has invested 0.14% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). First Citizens Bankshares Com holds 0.22% or 20,671 shares. Waddell And Reed stated it has 0.35% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Spectrum Asset (Nb Ca) accumulated 23,923 shares or 1.4% of the stock. Strategic Llc has 0.84% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 23,516 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Financial holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 837,070 shares. Schwerin Boyle Cap Mgmt Inc owns 1.2% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 181,000 shares. Blackrock Inc, New York-based fund reported 48.91M shares. Sather Group Inc Incorporated Inc has 4.31% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 358,453 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 2.17M shares. Brandes Invest Ptnrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.19% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). The Japan-based Mu Invs Limited has invested 3.4% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Shine Investment Advisory Svcs invested in 0.04% or 1,228 shares. Legacy Cap holds 0.1% or 3,687 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 169,589 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.11% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 109,786 shares. Manchester Management has invested 0.02% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Dodge Cox accumulated 0.88% or 17.26 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma has invested 0.06% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.90 million for 15.13 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.