Winslow Evans & Crocker Has Raised Its Diamondback Energy (FANG) Holding by $393,924 as Share Price Rose; Nextera Energy Ord (NEE) Holder Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Has Decreased Stake as Valuation Rose

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Ord (NEE) by 9.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 8,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 76,700 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.83M, down from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $208.97. About 391,131 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NextEra Energy Rtgs On Acq Pact; Outlook Stable; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Flo; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 25/05/2018 – NEXTERA RAISES POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 71%:NRC; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA, JINKOSOLAR IN DEAL FOR SOLAR PANEL MANUFACTURE; 19/04/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 99% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio; 17/05/2018 – NextEra Energy schedules live webcast of company’s 2018 annual meeting of shareholders; 03/05/2018 – First responders, along with state and national stakeholders, join FPL for its annual storm drill

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 480.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc bought 3,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,666 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $476,000, up from 804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $108.42. About 251,599 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 – $4.50 PER BOE; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Energy Storage Will Be Big Business Soon – The Motley Fool” on June 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “5 Top Stocks to Secure Your Financial Independence – The Motley Fool” published on July 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Brookfield Renewable Partners vs. NextEra Energy Partners – Motley Fool” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “NextEra Energy assessed as having best-in-class preparedness, according to S&P Global Ratings’ methodology for environmental, social and governance factors – PRNewswire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Concerned About NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.29 EPS, up 8.53% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.11 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.10B for 22.81 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.09% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weatherly Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.06% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 1,544 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag holds 0.05% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 6,231 shares. Valley National Advisers reported 103 shares. Two Sigma Secs holds 0% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 1,722 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co has 0% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 3,191 shares. Tci Wealth has 0% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 37 shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd invested in 291,624 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa reported 7,918 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Westwood Mngmt Corporation Il stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Tru Of Oklahoma stated it has 0% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Com owns 0.05% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 10,653 shares. Peconic Prns Lc has 0.05% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Corp reported 467,291 shares stake. Hartline Investment invested 0.22% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Shine Investment Advisory Svcs invested in 0.03% or 311 shares.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01 billion and $4.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neurocrine Bioscienc (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 40,000 shares to 65,000 shares, valued at $5.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in E (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 335,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Grey Television Stk (NYSE:GTN).

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60 million and $352.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1,000 shares to 66 shares, valued at $22,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,790 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $505,352 activity.