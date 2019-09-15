Winslow Evans & Crocker Has Lifted Holding in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by $356,824 as Share Price Rose; Mesabi Trust Ctfs (MSB) Share Value Declined While Beddow Capital Management Decreased Its Stake

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mesabi Trust Ctfs (MSB) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 19,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.31% . The hedge fund held 470,687 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.90M, down from 490,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mesabi Trust Ctfs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.42M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.66. About 32,006 shares traded. Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) has declined 2.29% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MSB News: 15/03/2018 Moody’s Assigns Und A3 & Enh Aa2 To Mesabi East Isd 2711, Mn’s Go Bonds; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mesabi Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSB); 18/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Verint, Mesabi Trust, Clearwater Paper, Agile Therapeutics, Community Trus

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 51.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc bought 7,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 22,324 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06M, up from 14,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 23.52 million shares traded or 19.25% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – IN DISCUSSIONS WITH CFPB & OCC TO RESOLVE MATTERS ON PAST PRACTICES ON SOME AUTOMOBILE COLLATERAL PROTECTION INSURANCE POLICIES; 16/04/2018 – Bangladesh eyes settlement in U.S. cyber heist suit ahead of its own case; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo called out by Teachers union over gun industry ties- Bloomberg; 12/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC MDCA.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM ; RATING $11.00; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: ‘Another Step Forward’ to Rebuild Trust; 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO: SEEING OVERCAPACITY IN MORTGAGE BUSINESS; 20/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: NEW YORK (AP) — Wells Fargo hit with $1 billion fine for auto loan and mortgage abuses. #fox5atl; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Wells Fargo N.A.’s UK Commercial Servicer Ratings; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Says Fed Asset Cap Isn’t as Painful as It Thought; 08/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is MSB Financial Corp.’s (NASDAQ:MSBF) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Examining The Impact Of Vale’s Dam Collapse On Mesabi Trust’s 2019 Distribution – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mesabi Trust: A Rebuttal To Mesabi’s Proxy Proposals – Seeking Alpha” on January 16, 2019. More interesting news about Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why MSB Financial Corp.’s (NASDAQ:MSBF) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Iron Ore Stocks to Buy in 2017 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: March 25, 2017.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 5 investors sold MSB shares while 14 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 1.84 million shares or 8.36% less from 2.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Tech Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) for 7,100 shares. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership reported 88,200 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada stated it has 1,593 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership has 133,669 shares. Wells Fargo Communications Mn, a California-based fund reported 34,451 shares. California-based Beddow Management has invested 8% in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) for 22,600 shares. California Employees Retirement System accumulated 63,668 shares. Whittier accumulated 800 shares or 0% of the stock. Freestone Cap Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB). Pnc Financial Services Gp invested in 0% or 5,812 shares. Optimum Advisors reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB). Moreover, Acadian Asset Management Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB). Stonebridge Capital Advsr Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) for 1,000 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB).

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61M and $173.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 16,675 shares to 32,642 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 1,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,198 shares, and has risen its stake in Banco Latinoamericano De Expor (NYSE:BLX).

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “4 Warren Buffett Stocks Tumble to Near 52-Week Lows – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wells Fargo Brings 75th LIFT Homeownership Program to New Jersey – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Berkshire Hathaway vs. Wells Fargo – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Fridayâ€™s Vital Data: Lululemon, Twitter and Bank of America – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60 million and $358.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Planet Fitness Inc by 4,752 shares to 650 shares, valued at $48,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,792 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,998 shares, and cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA).