Winslow Evans & Crocker Increased Its Holding in Vmware (VMW) as Valuation Rose; Meritage Portfolio Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Amazon (AMZN) by $573,160 as Shares Rose

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in Amazon Inc (AMZN) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 322 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.90 million, down from 15,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Amazon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $932.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $10.65 during the last trading session, reaching $1893.63. About 3.04M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/04/2018 – Amazon Shelves Plan to Sell Drugs to Hospitals — CNBC; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY; 31/05/2018 – Analyst: Owning Washington Post makes Bezos target of Trump, and that’s ‘not the greatest’ for Amazon investors; 21/05/2018 – Boston Wants Amazon, But Is There Room?; 23/05/2018 – lnnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. Announces its Personal Sound Amplifier Products Are Now Offered to Amazon Prime Subscribers; 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL: COS INCREASINGLY COMING TO US TO COMPETE WITH AMAZON; 27/03/2018 – Amazon is already making moves in health care; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Makes Its Biggest Delivery Yet — Heard on the Street; 09/05/2018 – Amazon’s cloud business is now releasing numbers that show something important about its customer base: loyalty; 16/05/2018 – Health Purchase: Amazon is building a `health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend healthcare

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc increased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 47.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc bought 2,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,736 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, up from 5,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $4.45 during the last trading session, reaching $167.21. About 2.12M shares traded or 85.51% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 71.52% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.09% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 25/04/2018 – VMWARE SVP DHAWAN SAID TO BE NAMED CEO AT INSTART LOGIC; 25/04/2018 – VMWARE EXEC SAID TO TAKE CEO JOB AT ANDREESEN’S INSTART LOGIC; 17/05/2018 – Culture In Tech: Shifts At VMWare And Juniper Signal Diverging Paths; Investigation At Symantec Highlights Importance Of Compliance Culture; 22/04/2018 – DJ VMware Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMW); 17/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 21/05/2018 – Carl Icahn says his stake in VMware worth ‘hundreds of millions,’ also owns Dell tracker stock DVMT; 17/04/2018 – CNBC International: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 18/05/2018 – NEW: Dell has started talking to holders of its VMWare tracking stock to gauge interest in a merger with VMWare; Dell remains bullish on VMWare’s future & wants to own as much of the stock as possible – sources (via @sherman4949); 04/04/2018 – VMware Names Jenni Flinders VP, Worldwide Channels; 17/04/2018 – Terraform Enterprise Expands Private Install Environments to Include AWS, Azure, GCP, and VMware

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31 billion and $986.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 65,468 shares to 132,912 shares, valued at $7.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 37,679 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,449 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 89.66 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $12.21 million activity. GELSINGER PATRICK P had sold 30,095 shares worth $4.42M on Friday, January 11. Carli Maurizio sold $5.41 million worth of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) on Friday, January 11.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60 million and $352.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 1,816 shares to 930 shares, valued at $294,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 3,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 660 shares, and cut its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS).

