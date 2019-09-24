Winslow Evans & Crocker Has Lowered Its Ciena (CIEN) Holding; Martin Currie LTD Cut 3M Co (MMM) Holding By $8.97 Million

Martin Currie Ltd decreased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 91.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Martin Currie Ltd sold 51,827 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Martin Currie Ltd holds 5,039 shares with $873,000 value, down from 56,866 last quarter. 3M Co now has $95.93B valuation. It closed at $166.76 lastly. It is down 14.82% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/05/2018 – 3M: HLDRS REJECT PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS ON CEO PAY; 20/03/2018 – Rise of Big Data, Need for Energy Efficiency Drives Transformative Innovation in Data Center Industry; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 24/05/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.90% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 09/03/2018 – UK JAN GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -2.5 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES +0.5 PCT 3M/3M; 08/03/2018 – FASTPARTNER AB – LOAN RUNS WITH VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 2.45 PERCENTAGE POINTS WITH MATURITY IN SEPTEMBER 2021; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES 2018 ADJ. EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% TO 22%; 24/04/2018 – 3M trims full-year earnings and sales guidance; 13/03/2018 – Communicating In Tough Conditions Just Got Easier With New Post-it Extreme Notes; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc decreased Ciena Corp (CIEN) stake by 24.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc sold 8,534 shares as Ciena Corp (CIEN)’s stock rose 17.85%. The Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc holds 26,300 shares with $1.08M value, down from 34,834 last quarter. Ciena Corp now has $6.14B valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $39.69. About 5.19M shares traded or 82.08% up from the average. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 12C; 26/04/2018 – CIENA RECENTLY IMPLEMENTED TARGETED ORGANIZATION ALIGNMENT; 03/05/2018 – Eletronet Collaborates with Ciena for High-Speed and Cost-Effective Data Transport; 13/03/2018 – SMTC Appoints Steve Waszak as Chief Financial Officer; 24/04/2018 – 75 Percent of Network Providers Expect Significant or Full Network Automation Within Five Years; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 16/03/2018 – Ciena Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Cites $476.9 Million in Additional Tax Expense From Tax Bill for 1Q Loss; 05/03/2018 Ciena FYQ1 On Tap: Street Looks to Cloud, 5G To Bolster Soft Telco Environment — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Lumentum et al. Plunge on DoJ Huawei Probe; Ciena’s Gain? — Barron’s Blog

More notable recent Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ciena Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ciena +8.6% on beats, Networking strength – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ciena bull recommends buying on pullback – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Evercore out bullish on Ciena – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc increased Covanta Hldg Corp (NYSE:CVA) stake by 26,264 shares to 28,264 valued at $508,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped First Tr Exchange (FPE) stake by 30,386 shares and now owns 35,532 shares. Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering Ciena (NYSE:CIEN), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Ciena has $5600 highest and $4300 lowest target. $49.40’s average target is 24.46% above currents $39.69 stock price. Ciena had 14 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 7 by Nomura. The stock has “Buy” rating by B. Riley & Co on Friday, September 6. The rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co with “Buy” on Friday, June 7. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, September 6 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Friday, June 7. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, September 6 by Morgan Stanley. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) rating on Friday, June 7. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $5400 target. Barclays Capital maintained Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) rating on Friday, September 6. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $5300 target. On Friday, September 6 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, September 6 by JP Morgan.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold CIEN shares while 134 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 129.42 million shares or 6.93% less from 139.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ion Asset reported 18.86% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Usa Portformulas Corporation owns 10,012 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Illinois-based Optimum Investment Advisors has invested 0.44% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Stifel has invested 0.05% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Wedge Capital Management L Lp Nc owns 1.02 million shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Riverhead Ltd owns 22,994 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 319,580 shares. Advisory Rech accumulated 0.01% or 11,842 shares. Fort LP owns 2,762 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Systematic Mngmt LP has 0.03% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Stevens Management LP stated it has 0.21% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Jag Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.6% or 344,786 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al owns 21,700 shares. Paloma Prtn Mgmt Com reported 347,721 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 96,180 shares.

Martin Currie Ltd increased Ferrari N V stake by 21,617 shares to 178,832 valued at $28.87 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) stake by 21,350 shares and now owns 93,332 shares. Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Frontier Invest Management holds 0.02% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 1,805 shares. Virtu Ltd invested in 0.1% or 9,348 shares. Moreover, Schnieders Cap Mgmt Lc has 1.03% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 15,104 shares. Lincoln Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.13% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,697 shares. Segment Wealth Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.92% or 26,018 shares. Nine Masts holds 0.26% or 10,440 shares. Wall Street Access Asset Mgmt Lc reported 1,730 shares stake. The California-based San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) has invested 0.28% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Court Place has 1,400 shares. Arbor Advsrs Lc, North Carolina-based fund reported 3,199 shares. Ally Financial has 30,000 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Next Fincl reported 4,556 shares. Moneta Group Inc Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). First Commonwealth Corp Pa has invested 0.19% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Weatherly Asset Mgmt Lp, California-based fund reported 14,017 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.29 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3M 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against 3M Company – MMM – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT – 3M Company (MMM) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 27, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, KPTI, GTT and VRAY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS JE, MDP, MMM, PUMP INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – GlobeNewswire” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MMM, GNLN, IFF and CVS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity. Shares for $176,260 were bought by PAGE GREGORY R.