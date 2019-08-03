Winslow Evans & Crocker Has Lifted Position in Facebook (FB); Lau Associates Stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Has Upped by $324,700 as Share Price Rose

Lau Associates Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc bought 1,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 9,898 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, up from 8,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $209.37. About 2.38 million shares traded or 2.10% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 19/03/2018 – Goldman executive to become German deputy finance minister; 17/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs says electric car company Tesla may require as much as $10 billion in additional capital by 2020 to fund the company’s operations; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN LOOKED AT “WELL OVER 100” POTENTIAL BUSINESSES TO ACQUIRE BEFORE LAUNCHING CONSUMER BANK -CFO; 26/03/2018 – GOLDMAN IS SAID TO BE IN TALKS FOR STAKE IN ROYAL SUNDARAM:MINT; 01/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs agreed to pay the Federal Reserve $54.75 million to settle claims that the bank allowed foreign exchange traders to wrongly share information about investment positions; 10/05/2018 – Platform Specialty at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 15/03/2018 – Investing.com: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 28/03/2018 – PING AN IS SAID TO PICK GOLDMAN, JPMORGAN, CCB FOR UNIT’S IPO; 15/03/2018 – The Gamble That Put David Solomon on Top at Goldman Sachs; 01/04/2018 – Tigermed-backed Frontage Laboratories hires Goldman Sachs, BoAML for 3Q Hong Kong IPO – sources [18:25 BST01 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 18.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc bought 2,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 14,156 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, up from 11,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $539.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $189.02. About 15.30 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Rivals Take Shots at Facebook; 18/05/2018 – News Organizations Flag Concerns on Facebook’s Political-Ad Rules; 25/04/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: Top Democrats Press Mark Zuckerberg for More Information about Facebook’s Role in American Democracy; 20/04/2018 – Hamburg data protection officer opens non-compliance procedure against Facebook; 10/04/2018 – LIVE now: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress; 27/03/2018 – THREE FACEBOOK MESSENGER USERS SUE FACEBOOK INC FB.O OVER COLLECTION OF CALL AND TEXT LOGS -LAWSUIT; 22/03/2018 – Nasdaq-100 Tumbles 2% As Facebook Continues To Weigh — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – TRUDEAU ‘VERY PLEASED’ BY PRIVACY WATCHDOG’S FACEBOOK PROBE; 17/04/2018 – Carrie Budoff Brown: New @nancyscola scoop: Facebook asked conservative groups for help last week in heading off European-style; 20/03/2018 – Facebook Confronts Outcry by Lawmakers Amid U.S. Privacy Probe

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, M&R Capital Management Inc has 0.01% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). The Massachusetts-based Factory Mutual Insur has invested 0.97% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 33,217 are held by Private Management Gru Inc. Advisory Services Network Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 7,054 shares in its portfolio. Klingenstein Fields & Co Limited Co has 7,266 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.45% or 14,420 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.21% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 2,346 shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 72,625 shares. Moreover, Millennium Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Smithfield Com owns 0.03% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,676 shares. Lomas Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 4.48% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Private Commerce Na reported 2,186 shares stake. Advisor Limited Liability Corp holds 0.29% or 11,913 shares in its portfolio. Stanley has invested 1.21% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Gofen Glossberg Ltd Il stated it has 0.04% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Remembering The Good Times: A Requiem For The Floor Of The NYSE – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “A Foolish Take: Bank Dividends Are Soaring – The Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “US Indexes Close Lower Thursday With China Tariff Announcement – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Q2 gets boost from investing & lending unit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Lau Associates Llc, which manages about $524.70 million and $194.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in I Shares Tr (IEFA) by 9,000 shares to 36,100 shares, valued at $2.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 12,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,783 shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60M and $352.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2,688 shares to 86 shares, valued at $14,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,790 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 24, 2019 : FB, PYPL, NOW, LVS, SU, TSLA, F, XLNX, ORLY, CERN, ALGN, AMP – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analysts Share Their View On FANG Stocks And Apple – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Regulatory Issues Will Have Little Effect on Facebook Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “What to Expect When Facebook Reports After the Close – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 24, 2019.