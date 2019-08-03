Winslow Evans & Crocker Lowered Its Sempra Energy (SRE) Stake by $435,456 as Stock Rose; Lau Associates Position in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Has Cut as Stock Price Rose

Lau Associates Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 69.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc sold 14,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 6,387 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $309,000, down from 20,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $47.44. About 19.86M shares traded or 4.45% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Presenting at Conference Apr 13; 14/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30; 17/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S ED BLAKEY TO RETIRE AFTER 34 YEARS WITH CO; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Says Bank Having “Constructive Dialogue” With Fed on Recently Submitted Plans; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-The wit and wisdom of Warren Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha’; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo CFO Shrewsberry on Earnings, Lending, Fed Constraints (Video); 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 20/04/2018 – Adient Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 15/05/2018 – CFA: JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 96.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc sold 2,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 86 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14,000, down from 2,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.23B market cap company. It closed at $135.68 lastly. It is down 18.30% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy’s Joseph A. Householder to Succeed Reed as Presiden; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY ALSO NAMES JOSEPH HOUSEHOLDER COO; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS MARINE TERMINAL IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE OPERATIONS IN SECOND HALF OF 2020; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Dreams of Electric Cars in Texas With Oncor (Correct); 07/05/2018 – SoCalGas lifts estimated cost of Aliso Canyon natgas leak to $954 mln; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sempra Energy, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRE); 12/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY CEO DEBRA L. REED TO RETIRE; JEFFREY W. MARTIN; 11/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Remington Outdoor, Sempra Energy; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – TREVOR MIHALIK HAS BEEN APPOINTED SEMPRA ENERGY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q EPS $1.33

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.26 billion for 9.97 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

