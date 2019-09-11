Winslow Evans & Crocker Has Boosted Microsoft (MSFT) Position By $383,760; Last Week Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL) Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Lumber Liquidators has $12 highest and $10 lowest target. $10.33’s average target is -19.17% below currents $12.78 stock price. Lumber Liquidators had 11 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Hold”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 19. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. See Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) latest ratings:

01/05/2019 Broker: Inc Common Stock Rating: Raymond James

07/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Evercore Rating: In-Line New Target: $10 Initiates Coverage On

19/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Hold Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $10 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Hold New Target: $11 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Hold Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Hold Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Hold New Target: $12 Maintain

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 3.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc acquired 3,280 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc holds 90,714 shares with $10.70 million value, up from 87,434 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $136.05. About 2.13 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES PANOS PANAY CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER/DEVICES; 04/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Partners with CQG to Offer Best Execution Algorithms for Futures; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 16/05/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam -; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP – CO, MICROSOFT AGREED TO EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE PUBLIC CLOUD SERVICES TO CHINESE CUSTOMERS; 02/04/2018 – Data Highlighting Advaxis’ ADXS-PSA Accepted as Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 04/04/2018 – DXC Technology Advances Position as a Leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 Global Independent Systems lntegrator Partner with Acquisitions of Sable37 and eBECS; 06/03/2018 – Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 8.44% above currents $136.05 stock price. Microsoft had 27 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 19. Canaccord Genuity maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $16000 target in Friday, July 12 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, April 25. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Patten Grp Incorporated Incorporated holds 2.62% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 51,669 shares. Moreover, Broderick Brian C has 2.22% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 52,618 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj reported 74,000 shares. Peninsula Asset Mgmt holds 18,102 shares. West Virginia-based Security has invested 3.26% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Liability Co, a Oregon-based fund reported 63,382 shares. Harvest Mgmt stated it has 0.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lvm Capital Management Limited Mi has invested 5.39% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Canal Com has 5.29% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Forte Capital Limited Liability Corporation Adv invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amer Securities (D B A Uas Asset Management) accumulated 159,095 shares or 8.47% of the stock. 76,992 are held by Buffington Mohr Mcneal. 225,445 are held by First American Retail Bank. Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 250,260 shares. Moreover, Greatmark Prtnrs Inc has 5.32% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 143,132 shares.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc decreased Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 3,986 shares to 43,962 valued at $3.55 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) stake by 2,420 shares and now owns 43,790 shares. Ishares Tr (HDV) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.55 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 22.42 million shares or 1.17% more from 22.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com holds 22 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swiss Bancorporation holds 52,200 shares. Blackrock accumulated 4.51M shares or 0% of the stock. Group Inc Incorporated invested 0% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Benjamin F Edwards And Commerce Inc holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 6,338 shares stake. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Ptnrs has invested 0% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Blair William Co Il has 0% invested in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) for 26,600 shares. The New York-based Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Kbc Nv invested 0% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 65,767 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 11,575 shares for 0% of their portfolio. One Trading L P reported 0% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). The Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL).

The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $12.78. About 126,234 shares traded. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) has declined 64.01% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.01% the S&P500. Some Historical LL News: 29/03/2018 – Lumber Liquidators: Marco Pescara, Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer, Resigns to Pursue Other Opportunities; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Narrows Loss, Reiterates 2018 Targets; 03/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for May. 10; 16/03/2018 LUMBER LIQUIDATORS HOLDINGS INC LL.N : LOOP CAPITAL RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 21/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS IN SETTLEMENT PACT CONSISTENT W/ MOU TERMS; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 01/05/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OUTLOOK; 16/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS HOLDINGS INC LL.N : LOOP CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $22; 29/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Appoints Charles Tyson as Chief Customer Experience Officer; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Sees FY Comp Store Sales Growth Mid-Single Digits

Since May 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $276,164 activity. Tyson Charles E had bought 4,000 shares worth $39,592. 14,000 Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) shares with value of $112,610 were bought by KNOWLES DENNIS R.. Reeves Michael L had bought 14,900 shares worth $123,962.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company has market cap of $292.51 million. The firm offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, and resilient vinyl flooring; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand and Lumber Liquidators name. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides in-home delivery and installation services.