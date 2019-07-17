Winslow Evans & Crocker Has Cut Its Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Position; Krensavage Asset Management Decreased Merck & Co. (MRK) Holding

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc decreased Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) stake by 4.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc sold 2,014 shares as Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)’s stock rose 0.58%. The Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc holds 43,498 shares with $8.33 million value, down from 45,512 last quarter. Edwards Lifesciences Corp now has $38.97B valuation. The stock decreased 1.76% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $187.53. About 678,914 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 25/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP EW.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM RATING; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.22, EST. $1.11; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B; 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT THVT FY UNDERLYING SALES GROWTH RATE TO BE AT HIGHER END OF 11 PCT TO 15 PCT; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70

Krensavage Asset Management Llc decreased Merck & Co. Inc (MRK) stake by 4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Krensavage Asset Management Llc sold 17,179 shares as Merck & Co. Inc (MRK)’s stock declined 1.86%. The Krensavage Asset Management Llc holds 412,809 shares with $34.33M value, down from 429,988 last quarter. Merck & Co. Inc now has $210.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $81.59. About 6.77 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 05/03/2018 – Aduro Announces Milestone Achieved under Merck Collaboration for Initiation of Anti-CD27 Phase l Trial in Advanced Solid Tumors; 27/03/2018 – MERCK LTD MERK.NS – APPOINTS MILIND THATTE AS MD; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: MERCK KGAA GETS FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB; 05/03/2018 – Aduro Announces Milestone Achieved under Merck Collaboration for Initiation of Anti-CD27 Phase I Trial in Advanced Solid Tumors; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously; 26/03/2018 – Roche: Study Showed Treatment Improvement With Tecentriq; 17/05/2018 – #2 — UPDATED: The top winners and losers on ASCO abstract night: Loxo, Blueprint, Jounce, Merck KGaA and more; 07/05/2018 – FDA promises Roche a snap decision on Tecentriq triple for frontline lung cancer as it falls even further behind Merck, Bristol-Myers $RHHBY $MRK $BMY; 01/05/2018 – MERCK & CO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1.00; BOOSTS YEAR VIEWS; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA IS TALKING TO POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR BTK INHIBITOR

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc increased Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) stake by 6,864 shares to 13,494 valued at $1.00 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) stake by 8,048 shares and now owns 11,692 shares. Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) was raised too.

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Ocbj.com which released: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” on July 12, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Edwards Comments On Updated TAVR National Coverage Determination – PRNewswire” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BCE Inc. (BCE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why We Like Edwards Lifesciences Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:EW) 23% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Recalls the IntraClude Intra-Aortic Occlusion Device Due to Risk of Balloon Rupture – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Among 14 analysts covering Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Edwards Lifesciences had 23 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, March 18 report. Bank of America upgraded the shares of EW in report on Friday, January 18 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by UBS. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, July 16. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of EW in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Sell” rating. Wells Fargo maintained Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) rating on Monday, March 18. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $202 target. Northland Capital maintained the shares of EW in report on Monday, March 18 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 24. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, April 24.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 7.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.24 per share. EW’s profit will be $276.41 million for 35.25 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.76% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Merck \u0026 Co (NYSE:MRK), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Merck \u0026 Co had 19 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MRK in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. Argus Research maintained Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $95 target. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, January 23. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Monday, March 4. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated the shares of MRK in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, March 12. The rating was initiated by UBS on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. The stock of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Bank of America. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 1 report.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding Merck (NYSE:MRK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Washington Worries Trigger Bearish Merck Options Trades – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Merck – The Motley Fool” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merck: Don’t Miss It – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 8.49% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.06 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.96 billion for 17.74 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.