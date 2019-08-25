Winslow Evans & Crocker Has Increased Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $383,760 as Valuation Rose; Interocean Capital Boosted U S Bancorp (USB) Position by $2.63 Million as Share Price Rose

Interocean Capital Llc increased its stake in U S Bancorp (USB) by 20.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc bought 54,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The hedge fund held 326,688 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.74 million, up from 271,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in U S Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.95. About 6.04M shares traded or 11.08% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 21/03/2018 – U.S. Bank Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent from 4.50 Percent Effective March 22, 2018; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net $1.68B; 05/03/2018 Moody’s has placed on review for downgrade the ratings on 72 tranches in 36 structured note transactions; 04/05/2018 – U.S. Bank Announces Retirements of Bill Parker and Jennie Carlson; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Rev $5.47B; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $2.27B; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 29; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $341M

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc bought 3,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 90,714 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.70M, up from 87,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 38.52M shares traded or 55.36% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – Compuware’s New Automated Receive Order System Greatly Simplifies Ordering and Delivery of Maintenance; 16/05/2018 – Regina Leader: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Public Cloud a Top Priority in 2018; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft announces first renewable energy deal in India; 25/04/2018 – XIFIN and PriorAuthNow Partner to Help Labs Improve Bottom Lines Through Intelligent Automation of the Prior Authorization and Reimbursement Process; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine; Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Al; 17/04/2018 – MatrixCare Continues to be a Leader for LTPAC Industry in Interoperability; 13/03/2018 – Biostage Preclinical Study Results Published in New Report; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $8.95B-$9.15B

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53M and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Srvc Class B (NYSE:UPS) by 90,881 shares to 3,099 shares, valued at $346,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Currencyshares Swiss F by 17,458 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,561 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scntfc (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Psagot House Limited has 0.06% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 30,000 shares. First Mercantile Trust accumulated 32,371 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management Incorporated invested in 6.47 million shares or 0.2% of the stock. Lmr Prtn Llp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 31,924 shares. Wespac Advsr Limited Liability invested 0.18% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Wealthquest Corporation reported 7,015 shares. Griffin Asset Management owns 65,120 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Corp Il stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). 50,145 were reported by Arrow Fincl. Kanawha Ltd holds 0.95% or 140,383 shares. 83,496 are owned by Cadence Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc. Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Wealthtrust Fairport reported 1,574 shares. Hartford Investment Management Communication accumulated 0.28% or 205,901 shares. 1.16 million are owned by Aqr Capital Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polar Cap Llp reported 3.58M shares or 3.92% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Nv holds 1.72% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8.93M shares. Parkside Fin Bancorp & Tru has 0.7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dana Investment Advisors stated it has 2.33% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 26,055 are owned by Lederer & Invest Counsel Ca. Norinchukin Financial Bank The holds 3.91% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.60 million shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 644,447 shares or 3.26% of its portfolio. Rnc Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 2.96% stake. 850,413 were reported by Columbus Circle. Chemung Canal invested in 4.11% or 146,019 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt holds 337,554 shares. Moreover, Liberty Management has 1.96% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 32,894 shares. Beese Fulmer Investment invested in 2.97% or 127,551 shares. Gluskin Sheff Associates Incorporated has invested 2.64% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Highland Mgmt Ltd has invested 3.92% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60M and $352.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 4,914 shares to 4,548 shares, valued at $384,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 2,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,498 shares, and cut its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).