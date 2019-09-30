Winslow Evans & Crocker Has Cut Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Holding; Ingles Markets (IMKTA) Sentiment Is 1.02

Ingles Markets Inc (IMKTA) investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 54 active investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 53 decreased and sold positions in Ingles Markets Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 13.06 million shares, up from 12.61 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Ingles Markets Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 40 Increased: 32 New Position: 22.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc decreased Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) stake by 62.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc sold 14,500 shares as Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH)’s stock declined 9.75%. The Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc holds 8,758 shares with $556,000 value, down from 23,258 last quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutio now has $32.45B valuation. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 2.92M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY – HIGH COURT OF CHENNAI INSTRUCTED INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT TO NOT TAKE FURTHER ACTION PENDING FURTHER HEARINGS BEFORE COURT; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – COURT FURTHER GRANTED CO’S REQUEST TO ADDRESS ITD’S COLLECTION ACTIONS, SCHEDULED HEARING LATER IN APRIL; 12/03/2018 Cognizant To Acquire Bolder Healthcare Solutions To Expand Revenue Cycle Management Services For Providers; 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.90 million for 13.99 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity. On Thursday, May 23 Humphries Brian bought $1.16 million worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 19,000 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH), 2 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Cognizant Tech Solns has $8600 highest and $6000 lowest target. $70.44’s average target is 19.90% above currents $58.75 stock price. Cognizant Tech Solns had 15 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was downgraded by UBS to “Sell”. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Monday, April 29 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Thursday, April 25 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, May 3 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, May 3. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral” on Friday, May 3. On Monday, September 23 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 7 by UBS. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform” on Tuesday, April 16.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc increased Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) stake by 5,114 shares to 5,150 valued at $366,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) stake by 1,670 shares and now owns 1,940 shares. Charter Communications Inc N was raised too.

Harber Asset Management Llc holds 2.06% of its portfolio in Ingles Markets, Incorporated for 236,713 shares. Fca Corp Tx owns 87,029 shares or 0.99% of their US portfolio. Moreover, River Road Asset Management Llc has 0.59% invested in the company for 966,667 shares. The New York-based Teton Advisors Inc. has invested 0.53% in the stock. Intrepid Capital Management Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 37,052 shares.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. The company has market cap of $786.69 million. The Company’s supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods and other perishables, and non-food products; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items. It has a 9.96 P/E ratio. The firm modern stores provide home meal replacement items, delicatessens, bakeries, floral departments, and greeting cards, as well as various selections of organic, beverage, and health-related items.