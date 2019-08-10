Winslow Evans & Crocker Has Increased By $1.45 Million Its American Tower New (AMT) Stake; Industrial Services Of America (IDSA) Sentiment Is 1.33

Industrial Services Of America Inc (IDSA) investors sentiment is 1.33 in 2019 Q1. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is flat, as only 4 hedge funds started new or increased equity positions, while 3 sold and decreased holdings in Industrial Services Of America Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 247,950 shares, down from 369,727 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Industrial Services Of America Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 1 Increased: 2 New Position: 2.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc increased American Tower Corp New (AMT) stake by 165.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc acquired 7,380 shares as American Tower Corp New (AMT)’s stock rose 9.70%. The Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc holds 11,848 shares with $2.34 million value, up from 4,468 last quarter. American Tower Corp New now has $98.38B valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $222.23. About 1.20M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc decreased Ishares Tr (SHY) stake by 4,914 shares to 4,548 valued at $384,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 1,926 shares and now owns 24,564 shares. Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering American Tower (NYSE:AMT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. American Tower had 19 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) rating on Monday, July 15. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $22500 target. Citigroup maintained the shares of AMT in report on Monday, March 4 with “Neutral” rating. On Tuesday, February 12 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. Citigroup maintained it with “Hold” rating and $210 target in Friday, March 22 report. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, May 20. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Oppenheimer. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, June 7 by UBS. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, March 6. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Industrial Services of America, Inc. for 78,000 shares. Blackrock Inc. owns 5,937 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Citadel Advisors Llc has 0% invested in the company for 33,468 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0% in the stock. Geode Capital Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 15,157 shares.

The stock decreased 7.51% or $0.0698 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8602. About 1,114 shares traded. Industrial Services of America, Inc. (IDSA) has declined 49.84% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.84% the S&P500. Some Historical IDSA News: 26/03/2018 Industrial Services of America 4Q Rev $13.5M; 26/03/2018 – INDUSTRIAL SERVICES OF AMERICA INC – PHILLIPS WILL RETAIN HIS CURRENT ROLES OF CFO AND PRESIDENT