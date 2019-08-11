Winslow Evans & Crocker Has Decreased Its Stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) as Stock Price Rose; Independent Investors Decreased Waters (WAT) Stake by $577,300

Independent Investors Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Investors Inc sold 2,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 49,400 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.43M, down from 51,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Investors Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $212.01. About 490,412 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 03/04/2018 – WATERS CORP SAYS TO INVEST $215 MLN IN PRECISION CHEMISTRY MANUFACTURING IN MASSACHUSETTS; 27/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters to Mulvaney: Provide Records on Interactions with Lobbyists; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: Spring Brings Increased Right Whale Monitoring in New England Waters; 15/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill That Would Help Megabanks and Predatory Lenders Escape Accountability; 06/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill that Eases Rules for Megabanks and Predatory Lenders; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: WATERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.59, EST. $1.55; 03/04/2018 – Waters Corp To Invest $215M in Precision Chemistry Manufacturing in Massachusetts; 09/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: S.2155 Is a Harmful Bill and House Republicans Are Determined to Make It Worse; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Board Authorizes an Additional $3B Shr Repurchase Program

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 96.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc sold 2,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 86 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14,000, down from 2,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $137.68. About 1.12 million shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A PRIME-2 SHORT-TERM RATING TO ONCOR’S COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM; 19/04/2018 – SoCalGas and Opus 12 Successfully Demonstrate Technology That Simplifies Conversion of Carbon Dioxide into Storable Renewable Energy; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA EXPLORING MID-SIZED AND LARGE SCALE LNG EXPORTS; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Board Appoints J. Walker Martin as CEO, Joseph A. Householder as President, Both Effective May 1; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Energy Says Oncor Will Remain Headquartered in Dallas; 12/03/2018 – Sempra CEO to Retire; Company Expands Board by One; 08/03/2018 – TEXAS REGULATORS APPROVE SEMPRA ENERGY’S MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Reed to Remain Chairman Until Dec. 1, 2018; 28/03/2018 – SoCalGas Helps Fleet Owners Put New Near-Zero Emissions Natural Gas Trucks on the Road

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $5.26 million activity. $2.33 million worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares were sold by SILVEIRA MICHAEL F.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60M and $352.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,280 shares to 90,714 shares, valued at $10.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,156 shares, and has risen its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

