Winslow Evans & Crocker Has Trimmed Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Position; Greenhill & CO (GHL) Shorts Lowered By 19.21%

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc decreased Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) stake by 49.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc sold 4,044 shares as Salesforce Com Inc (CRM)’s stock declined 4.72%. The Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc holds 4,048 shares with $616,000 value, down from 8,092 last quarter. Salesforce Com Inc now has $135.14 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.97% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $154.09. About 6.07M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce earnings beat on cloud strength, raises forecast; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce Is Tapping Corporate Bond Market, Expected To Issue About $2.5 Billion In Two-tranche Deal — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion, announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Com; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Net $344M; 30/05/2018 – Facebook may have lost its customer trust, but it can turn things around, according to Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff; 23/05/2018 – lnsycle launches on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace

Greenhill & CO Inc (NYSE:GHL) had a decrease of 19.21% in short interest. GHL’s SI was 2.15 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 19.21% from 2.66 million shares previously. With 255,400 avg volume, 8 days are for Greenhill & CO Inc (NYSE:GHL)’s short sellers to cover GHL’s short positions. The SI to Greenhill & CO Inc’s float is 13.28%. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.39. About 341,936 shares traded or 8.37% up from the average. Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) has declined 48.12% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.12% the S&P500. Some Historical GHL News: 03/05/2018 – GREENHILL 1Q EPS 21C, EST. LOSS/SHR 7.0C; 14/03/2018 – Adam Troso to Join Greenhill in New York as a Managing Director and Head of Real Estate Corporate Advisory for North America; 03/05/2018 – Greenhill 1Q Rev $87.5M; 20/03/2018 – Romitha Mally to Join Greenhill in New York as Managing Director and Head of Consumer Corporate Advisory for North America; 15/03/2018 – Greenhill & Co. Announces Preliminary Results Of Its Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 09/05/2018 – Greenhill Short-Interest Ratio Rises 44% to 19 Days; 03/05/2018 – GREENHILL 1Q REV. $87.5M, EST. $63.4M; 04/05/2018 – GREENHILL & CO INC GHL.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $19; 27/03/2018 – GREENHILL & CO INC GHL.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10.50 FROM $10; 01/05/2018 – GREENHILL’S MAHMOODZADEGAN SPEAKS ON M&A OUTLOOK AT MILKEN CONF

Since August 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.50 million activity. BOK SCOTT L bought $504,129 worth of stock or 36,761 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 20 investors sold Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares while 45 reduced holdings.

Greenhill & Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment bank for firms, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company has market cap of $313.77 million. The firm provides financial advisory services primarily related to mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, financings, and capital raisings. It currently has negative earnings. It is involved in the provision of advisory services to clients in relation to domestic and cross-border mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of these transactions, from initial structuring to final execution.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc increased Charter Communications Inc N stake by 1,008 shares to 1,070 valued at $424,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) stake by 1,670 shares and now owns 1,940 shares. Covanta Hldg Corp (NYSE:CVA) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings.