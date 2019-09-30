Winslow Evans & Crocker Upped Its Cadence Design System (CDNS) Holding; Geron (GERN) Has 1.15 Sentiment

Geron Corp (GERN) investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.13, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 38 investment professionals increased and started new stock positions, while 33 decreased and sold their positions in Geron Corp. The investment professionals in our database now have: 57.77 million shares, down from 58.05 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Geron Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 23 Increased: 26 New Position: 12.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc increased Cadence Design System Inc (CDNS) stake by 14205.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc acquired 5,114 shares as Cadence Design System Inc (CDNS)’s stock rose 7.83%. The Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc holds 5,150 shares with $366,000 value, up from 36 last quarter. Cadence Design System Inc now has $18.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $65.2. About 1.24 million shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 68.32% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 10/04/2018 – Cadence Expands Virtuoso Platform with Enhanced System Design, Advanced Node Support Down to 5nm, and Simulation-Driven Layout; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 37C; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in TransAct Technologies; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design; 03/05/2018 – Cadence Shortens Automotive Verification Closure with New Verification IP for UFS 3.0, CoaxPress, and HyperRAM; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Adds J2 Global, Exits Cadence Design: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 29/05/2018 – Cadence Design at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS 39c-Adj EPS 41c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 30 investors sold CDNS shares while 123 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 233.68 million shares or 0.88% less from 235.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Harvest Capital Management invested in 0.07% or 3,610 shares. Amer Century Companies invested in 1.78M shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 561,193 shares. Glenmede Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.76M shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt, California-based fund reported 26,775 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 36,822 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 15,834 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Parkside Natl Bank & Tru owns 134 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Com reported 1,200 shares. 8,968 were reported by Lsv Asset Mgmt. Millennium Mgmt has 0% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 192,815 shares. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership accumulated 894,634 shares. The Australia-based Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus has invested 0% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Virginia Retirement System Et Al owns 301,600 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Caxton Associate LP holds 1.03% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 120,477 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cadence Design Systems has $7500 highest and $6200 lowest target. $70’s average target is 7.36% above currents $65.2 stock price. Cadence Design Systems had 7 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan reinitiated the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, September 11 report.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc decreased Planet Fitness Inc stake by 4,752 shares to 650 valued at $48,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) stake by 5,188 shares and now owns 2,948 shares. Roku Inc was reduced too.

Analysts await Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, down 366.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Geron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% negative EPS growth.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company has market cap of $254.37 million. The firm supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It currently has negative earnings. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses.

A.R.T. Advisors Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Geron Corporation for 204,914 shares. American Asset Management Inc. owns 20,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Family Management Corp has 0.01% invested in the company for 10,200 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein L.P. has invested 0% in the stock. Amalgamated Bank, a New York-based fund reported 25,726 shares.

