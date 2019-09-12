Winslow Evans & Crocker Increases Position in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC); Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Share Price Rose While Barrett Asset Management Increased by $875,350 Its Stake

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 51.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc bought 7,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 22,324 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06 million, up from 14,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $48.54. About 2.29 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 22/05/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 08/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Looks Further Under the Hood at Auto-Lending Issues; 17/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO COMMENTS ON JENNIFER RIORDAN IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Will Pay $480M Under Agreement in Principle; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio (fully Phased-In) of 12.0%; 05/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO ALREADY FACES MULTIPLE PROBES OVER FAKE ACCOUNTS; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO POSSIBLE LEGAL LOSSES FALL FROM $2.7B AT YEAR-END; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in J.M. Smucker; 20/04/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS BANK SUPERVISION IS ABOUT MAKING SURE MANAGEMENT FOLLOWING LAWS AND REGULATIONS

Barrett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc bought 7,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 263,322 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.30M, up from 256,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $133.71. About 506,603 shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wells Fargo: Something To Build On – Seeking Alpha” on April 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wells Fargo: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Berkshire Hathaway vs. Wells Fargo – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “One of Triad’s largest banks will close another local branch – Triad Business Journal” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Newman Dignan And Sheerar owns 14,889 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Pacifica Cap Invests Llc has invested 0.25% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Provise Management Group Llc reported 1.21% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Deroy & Devereaux Private Counsel Incorporated reported 5,550 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.46% or 1.51 million shares. New York-based Qvt Financial Ltd Partnership has invested 0.51% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Chilton Mgmt Ltd Liability Co, a Texas-based fund reported 33,949 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 438,243 shares stake. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 715,839 shares. Cheviot Value Mgmt Ltd has 0.13% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Lynch And Assocs In holds 1.8% or 116,952 shares in its portfolio. Arete Wealth has 0.07% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 7,243 shares. Vestor Capital Ltd Liability Co owns 1,924 shares. Argi Investment Ltd holds 0.02% or 6,450 shares. Hikari Pwr has invested 7.37% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60 million and $358.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2,220 shares to 170 shares, valued at $46,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1,476 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100 shares, and cut its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN).

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $544,142 activity.

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “FIS Acquires Worldpay: Everything Investors Need to Know – The Motley Fool” on April 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “FIS Named Category Leader in Chartis Report for Sell-Side Risk Management Technology – Business Wire” published on August 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “FIS Wins Top Honors at Asia Risk Awards 2019 – Business Wire” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Business Satisfaction with Banks Dips But Remains High in Annual FIS Study – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old Bankshares In holds 7,500 shares. Prudential Financial holds 0.15% or 761,727 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 5,022 shares. Cibc stated it has 106,910 shares. Hillsdale Inv invested 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Farallon Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 2.84 million shares or 2.89% of the stock. 9,475 were accumulated by Annex Advisory Serv Limited Liability Company. Sadoff Investment Management holds 0.04% or 4,106 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Lc invested 0.01% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Paloma Ptnrs owns 0.02% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 9,332 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 62,452 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 34,255 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Fred Alger Mgmt reported 0.55% stake. Atlanta Mngmt L L C has invested 0.35% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). D E Shaw And Com Inc has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).