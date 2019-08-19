Winslow Evans & Crocker Holds Stake in Diamondback Energy (FANG); Ebay (EBAY) Shareholder State Treasurer State Of Michigan Has Cut Its Holding by $418,100

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 480.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc bought 3,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 4,666 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $476,000, up from 804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $97.26. About 1.32M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage; 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $480.2 MLN VS $235.2 MLN

State Treasurer State Of Michigan decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 247,842 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.21 million, down from 259,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $40.02. About 4.21M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 30/05/2018 – eBay Taking More Charge In Australia – Hits Bricks And Mortar Retailers; 25/04/2018 – EBay: StubHub Drove Rev of $232 M, Up 9% on Both an As-Reported Basis and FX-Neutral Basis; 23/04/2018 – eBay and PayPal Finalize New Payments Agreement; 14/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first:; 22/03/2018 – Tech Today: Facebook’s eBay Problem? Altair Slumps, More DRAM Please — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO SELL ITS HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART; 27/03/2018 – The New York Yankees Are Back on Top in StubHub’s Second Annual Major League Baseball Preview; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – TO RELAUNCH EBAY INDIA FOCUSING INITIALLY ON CROSS-BORDER TRADE OPPORTUNITY; 25/04/2018 – EBay Sees FY EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,880 were reported by M&T National Bank & Trust Corporation. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.03% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Gabelli Funds Llc invested in 0.09% or 143,528 shares. Texas National Bank & Trust Tx reported 8,646 shares. Dubuque State Bank & Commerce invested in 831 shares. Vanguard invested in 0.07% or 17.42 million shares. Wexford Ltd Partnership holds 9.89% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 1.18M shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 385,926 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The California-based Tarbox Family Office Inc has invested 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Winslow Evans Crocker Inc accumulated 0.14% or 4,666 shares. Aurora Counsel holds 0.86% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) or 16,854 shares. New York-based Qs Lc has invested 0.02% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Kentucky Retirement Sys stated it has 6,756 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Ltd Co holds 0.08% or 100,563 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Management Ltd Company invested in 0.06% or 2.22 million shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $905,320 activity. $399,968 worth of stock was bought by Stice Travis D. on Friday, August 9.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60 million and $352.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1,000 shares to 66 shares, valued at $22,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 1,206 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.77M for 19.62 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $12.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 19,400 shares to 337,131 shares, valued at $92.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 109,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $232,736 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles And Com Lp holds 484 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 75,371 are held by Mackenzie Corp. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 44,090 shares. Marathon Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.24% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 490,560 shares. Moreover, Twin Tree Management LP has 0.06% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Diversified Co holds 0.09% or 47,726 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md accumulated 1.59M shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0.11% or 1.15 million shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon Corporation reported 9.34M shares stake. Alyeska Gru LP reported 0.31% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Lindsell Train invested in 6.37% or 8.87M shares. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.27% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Pnc Ser Group Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Cacti Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 1.21% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 404,784 shares. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust & Tru Communications reported 5,905 shares.

