Winslow Evans & Crocker Cut Its Stake in Total Sys Svcs (TSS) as Stock Value Rose; Dorsey Wright & Associates Decreased Its Boeing Co Com (BA) Stake by $7.71 Million as Valuation Declined

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 98.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc sold 3,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 56 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6,000, down from 3,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $124.53. About 967,744 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 05/04/2018 – Allegiant: March Scheduled Service Load Factor 87.7% Vs 84.5%, Total System Load Factor 85.9% Vs 82.7%; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 86.9% VS 85.8% IN MARCH 2017; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM CAPACITY IS EXPECTED TO BE UP 2.5 PERCENT VS. 2017 ON A SCHEDULE-OVER-SCHEDULE BASIS; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Net $141.8M; 27/03/2018 – DP POLAND PLC – TOTAL SYSTEM SALES UP 51% TO PLN 58 MLN IN 2017; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES (GAAP) $3,900 MLN TO $4,000 MLN; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES FOR FEB 2018 1.14 BLN VS 1.03 BLN LAST YEAR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Total System Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSS); 23/04/2018 – Total System Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – DIVIDEND OF 0.85 EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: 0.50 EUROS)

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 77.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates sold 20,241 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,883 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24M, down from 26,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $332.45. About 3.53M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEAL TO HAVE NO CHANGE TO CO.’S 2018 GUIDANCE; 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS TALKS WITH BOEING HAVE YET TO REACH A CONFORTABLE SITUATION FOR ALL PARTS, INCLUDING THE BRAZILIAN GOVERNMENT; 03/05/2018 – ALERIS – ENTERED MULTI-YR CONTRACT WITH BOEING TO SUPPLY ALUMINUM PLATE, SHEET FOR PRODUCTION OF VARIOUS AIRPLANE MODELS; 16/03/2018 – Boeing 737 Max 7 narrowbody jetliner makes maiden flight; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS SOME ALLIES WILLING TO INCREASE OIL PRODUCTION TO OFFSET REDUCTIONS IN IRAN OUTPUT AFTER SANCTIONS TAKE EFFECT; 22/05/2018 – Airbus says will obey WTO ruling on aircraft subsidies; 10/04/2018 – The Jakarta Globe: Malaysia Airlines Launches Widebody Tender Process, Could Oust Boeing 787 Deal; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BAPAS WILL ALSO PROVIDE MATERIALS DEMAND PLANNING AND SPARES SUPPORT FOR AIRLINES; 09/05/2018 – Swedish PM to testify as witness in Brazil fighter jet case; 18/05/2018 – Anurag Kotoky: Breaking: @jetairways is closing in on a new order for Boeing 737 Max single-aisle jets, taking its commitments

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59M and $413.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rollins Inc Com (NYSE:ROL) by 76,507 shares to 163,054 shares, valued at $6.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verisign Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 3,547 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inco (NYSE:LYV).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.49 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp owns 1.36 million shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Century holds 1.93 million shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited Liability holds 1,101 shares. Coldstream Capital Mgmt holds 30,920 shares. 3,855 are held by West Coast Fin Limited Liability Company. Crossvault Ltd Liability Co has 5.42% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 27,550 shares. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc Incorporated stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bryn Mawr Tru invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Richard C Young And Limited accumulated 19,955 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc has 0.05% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pointstate Ltd Partnership has invested 3.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Com invested in 2,410 shares. Maryland Mngmt stated it has 7,720 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Bokf Na invested in 0.56% or 61,439 shares. Overbrook Mngmt has invested 1.66% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $9.92 million activity. $3.49 million worth of stock was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20M. On Friday, February 8 the insider Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million. The insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712.

