Winslow Evans & Crocker Position in Equinix (EQIX) Has Lifted by $324,870; Diageo P L C (DEO) Valuation Declined While Tiedemann Wealth Management Has Increased Position

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 232.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 6,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 8,642 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 2,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $171.28. About 194,172 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 24/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Diageo, Petrobras Trade Actively; 19/03/2018 – Diageo Launches ‘Happy Hour’ Skill For Amazon Alexa Celebrating One Of The Most Spirited Hours In The Day; 24/05/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: FTSE-100 drinks giant Diageo puts cluster of US-focused spirits brands including Goldschlager, Myer’s; 16/05/2018 – Diageo PLC Launches $2 Bln Bonds; 29/05/2018 – Lavanya Chandrashekar To Join Diageo North America As CFO; 10/05/2018 – George Dickel Tennessee Whisky Releases New TABASCO® Brand Barrel Finish – A Partnership Made In The South; 19/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC SAYS DIAGEO INVESTMENT CORPORATION OR DIAGEO CAPITAL PLC MAY USE THIS PROSPECTUS TO OFFER FROM TIME TO TIME GUARANTEED DEBT SECURITIES; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SEES MID-TO-HIGH LATAM SALES, PROFIT GROWTH IN MIDTERM; 24/05/2018 – Sale Is Part of Diageo’s Strategy to Shed Non-Core Assets, Focus on Premium Brands; 04/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – DIAGEO ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF SUSAN KILSBY AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 1428% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc bought 714 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 764 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $348,000, up from 50 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $556.28. About 201,553 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS) by 116,249 shares to 120,287 shares, valued at $6.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 14,056 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,408 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV).

More notable recent Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The 7 Best Penny Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Deep Analysis Of Diageo – Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Why We Increased Our Stock Price Estimate For Diageo By 10 Percent – Forbes” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Will Happen If Buybacks Are Banned? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Diageo Benefits From Rising Spirit Prices – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60 million and $352.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,860 shares to 6,844 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,926 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,564 shares, and cut its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).