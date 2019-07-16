Winslow Evans & Crocker Has Upped Its Holding in Equinix (EQIX) by $324,870; Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Stake in Brunswick (BC) Has Boosted as Stock Rose

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 85.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 450,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 975,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.07M, up from 525,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $47.56. About 906,575 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 18.72% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP BC.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.78 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Launches ‘Angling Aces’ Student Program; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in Brunswick; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.65; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q Net $80.5M; 30/05/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : NAUTIC-ONTM Sponsors Chicago Yacht Club’s In-Water Tech Show and Summer Event Series; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brunswick Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BC); 15/05/2018 – COBALT BOATS FILED MOTION IN U.S. COURT VS BRUNSWICK ON MAY 11; 20/03/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 15/05/2018 – COBALT ALLEGES BRUNSWICK’S SEA RAY STILL INFRINGING PATENT

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 1428% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc bought 714 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 764 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $348,000, up from 50 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $514.22. About 305,178 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $142,103 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 37 investors sold BC shares while 96 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 75.69 million shares or 5.18% less from 79.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hodges Cap Management holds 1.68% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 330,620 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.01% or 21,822 shares. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 0% or 322 shares. Dubuque Natl Bank And Tru has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 12,670 shares. Principal Grp Incorporated reported 386,235 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Com holds 0% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) or 5,386 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0% or 2,245 shares. 721,935 were accumulated by Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp. Geode Capital Management Limited Com reported 0.01% stake. 5,583 are owned by Sun Life Financial. Advsrs Asset accumulated 0.02% or 20,566 shares. 226 are held by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 62,491 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 225,983 were accumulated by California Employees Retirement Sys.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13 billion and $3.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 150,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $13.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 343,401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,260 shares, and cut its stake in Wayfair Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spirit Of America Mngmt reported 6,225 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. The Germany-based Deutsche State Bank Ag has invested 0.16% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Gagnon Ltd Co holds 15,244 shares. Schroder Inv Management Group has invested 0.02% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Scotia has invested 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Glob Endowment Lp stated it has 0.13% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Mai Mgmt, Ohio-based fund reported 850 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership invested in 0.04% or 3,877 shares. Raymond James Tru Na reported 894 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. North Carolina-based Bb&T Corporation has invested 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Stifel Financial holds 36,570 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Private Wealth Partners Ltd Liability Co has 0.05% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Tudor Invest Et Al has invested 0.33% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd holds 0.16% or 3,699 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.12% or 5,689 shares.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60M and $352.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 3,890 shares to 660 shares, valued at $64,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 1,206 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

