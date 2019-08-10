Winslow Evans & Crocker Has Lowered Its Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Holding; DAICEL CHEMICAL INDS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (DACHF) Sellers Decreased By 20.46% Their Shorts

DAICEL CHEMICAL INDS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:DACHF) had a decrease of 20.46% in short interest. DACHF’s SI was 280,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 20.46% from 352,800 shares previously. It closed at $8.65 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc decreased Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) stake by 4.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc sold 2,014 shares as Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)’s stock rose 21.36%. The Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc holds 43,498 shares with $8.33 million value, down from 45,512 last quarter. Edwards Lifesciences Corp now has $45.26B valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $217.63. About 559,785 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.22, EST. $1.11; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid

Among 15 analysts covering Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Edwards Lifesciences had 29 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, July 16 with “Overweight”. Wells Fargo maintained Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, July 24. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital on Monday, March 18 with “Hold”. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by BMO Capital Markets. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Sell”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 24. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by BMO Capital Markets.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $255.80M for 44.23 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Closer Look At Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s (NYSE:EW) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Edwards Lifesciences Stock Is Jumping Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “E W Scripps Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Edwards Lifesciences Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Ocbj.com‘s news article titled: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc increased Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) stake by 2,486 shares to 7,736 valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1. It also upped Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 2,254 shares and now owns 14,156 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) was raised too.