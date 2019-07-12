Winslow Evans & Crocker Has Raised Its Facebook (FB) Holding; Community Health Systems Has 0.99 Sentiment

Community Health Systems Inc (CYH) investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.26, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 66 hedge funds started new or increased stock positions, while 67 cut down and sold holdings in Community Health Systems Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 110.55 million shares, down from 115.91 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Community Health Systems Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 51 Increased: 39 New Position: 27.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 18.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc acquired 2,254 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 13.53%. The Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc holds 14,156 shares with $2.36 million value, up from 11,902 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $584.56 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $201.23. About 13.68M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Facebook, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Dead; 22/03/2018 – Everything Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had to say on the data scandal $FB; 15/05/2018 – Facebook Wins Hedge Fund Popularity Contest in the First Quarter; 06/03/2018 – Atlanta Jrnl-Con: Sources: Facebook data center to have formal announcement Wednesday; 01/05/2018 – Facebook to Add `Clear History’ Tool to Let Users Scrub Web Data; 21/03/2018 – CTV News: BREAKING Facebook CEO Zuckerberg outlines steps to protect user data; 04/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Facebook CEO says no plans to extend all of European privacy law globally; 24/04/2018 – These are the Facebook rules that users need to adhere to if they don’t want to be banned. via @cnbctech; 22/03/2018 – COMMERZBANK SUSPENDS FACEBOOK ADVERTISING CAMPAIGN: HB; 10/04/2018 – WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1400 GMT/10 AM ET

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $13.54 million activity. Shares for $7.97M were sold by Sandberg Sheryl. Shares for $128,408 were sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, February 6. 4,761 shares were sold by Wehner David M., worth $788,374 on Thursday, January 31. On Tuesday, January 15 Cox Christopher K sold $2.39M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 15,900 shares.

Among 16 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Facebook had 36 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $172 target in Thursday, January 31 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Jefferies. Citigroup maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Monday, February 25. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $185 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, January 31. Deutsche Bank maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Thursday, January 31. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $200 target. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 31 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. M Partners maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Wednesday, March 20. M Partners has “Buy” rating and $190 target. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Rosenblatt on Tuesday, March 5.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Even Worries over Disappointing Earnings Wonâ€™t Hold Facebook Stock Down – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/10/2019: FB,ACN,SGH,VISL,MFGP – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Bet on Facebook Stock Ahead of This Monthâ€™s Earnings Report – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook’s (FB) Libra Faces Intense Scrutiny From Regulators – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc decreased Ishares Tr (SHY) stake by 4,914 shares to 4,548 valued at $384,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) stake by 2,420 shares and now owns 43,790 shares. Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) was reduced too.

Community Health Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company has market cap of $284.53 million. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides outpatient services at urgent care centers, occupational medicine clinics, imaging centers, cancer centers, ambulatory surgery centers, and home health and hospice agencies.

The stock decreased 7.31% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $2.41. About 2.67 million shares traded or 34.93% up from the average. Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) has declined 24.66% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CYH News: 01/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 13C, EST. LOSS/SHR 20C; 04/04/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC – PRINCIPAL AMOUNTS OUTSTANDING UNDER 5-YEAR ABL FACILITY WILL BE DUE AND PAYABLE IN FULL ON APRIL 3, 2023; 23/05/2018 – Community Health Systems Announces Early Tender Results for Exchange Offers and Extends Early Tender Deadline; 01/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH 1Q NET OPER REV. $3.69B, EST. $3.65B; 06/03/2018 MOODY’S DOWNGRADES COMMUNITY HEALTH’S CFR TO Caa1; OUTLOOK STAB; 20/03/2018 – QUORUM HEALTH – CHS SEEKING TO TERMINATE AGREEMENT, DATED APRIL 29, 2016 BY AND BETWEEN REVENUE CYCLE SERVICE CENTER & QHCCS; 18/04/2018 – Community Health Systems to Sell Assets of Ocala, Florida Hospital; 26/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS- ON MARCH 23, CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDMENT, RESTATEMENT AGREEMENT TO AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 25, 2007 -SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – Community Health Seeks to Buy Time to Heal With Debt Exchange; 18/04/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS: PACT TO SELL ASSETS OF OCALA, FL

More notable recent Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Community Health Systems (CYH) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CYH CLASS ACTION DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors That Approximately 2 Weeks Remain to Make a Motion for Lead Plaintiff in a Securities Class Action Against Community Health Systems Inc. – CYH – PRNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CLASS ACTION FILING DEADLINES: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors in HL, CYH, and BOX of Filing Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hecla Mining Company (HL), Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) & Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Class Action Update – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Intersect ENT, Inc. (XENT), Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) & Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX) – Class Action Reminder – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $320,000 activity.

Analysts await Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.49 earnings per share, down 4,800.00% or $0.48 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $-0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Community Health Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.55% EPS growth.