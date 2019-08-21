Winslow Evans & Crocker Raised Its Diamondback Energy (FANG) Position; Carmignac Gestion Position in Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Has Trimmed by $2.54 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 480.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc bought 3,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 4,666 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $476,000, up from 804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $100.24. About 734,975 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 110.0 – 116.0 MBOE/D; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 19.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion sold 43,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 180,288 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.79M, down from 223,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $47.37. About 2.64M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 19/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND GOVERNOR CARNEY SAYS l AM SURE THERE WILL BE SOME DIFFERENCES OF VIEW AT MAY MPC MEETING; 05/04/2018 – RBI’S MPC SAYS OUTPUT GAP IS CLOSING; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Agrees to Acquire Andeavor; 17/04/2018 – POLAND’S MPC MEMBER HARDT SPEAKS ON PARKIET TV; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM 1Q CAPEX $748M; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S VLIEGHE SAYS NO MATERIAL DIFFERENCES BETWEEN HIS FORECAST FOR UK ECONOMIC GROWTH AND THE MPC’S COLLECTIVE VIEW; 19/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM UNEXPECTEDLY SHUT GASOLINE-MAKING UNIT AT ITS DETROIT REFINERY OVER THE WEEKEND; 24/05/2018 – TREASURY COMMITTEE REAPPOINTS GERTJAN VLIEGHE TO BOE’S MPC; 31/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S TREASURY SAYS APPOINTS JONATHAN HASKELL TO BANK OF ENGLAND’S MPC; 22/03/2018 – S. AFRICA SARB MPC MEMBER BRIAN KAHN COMMENTS IN EMAIL

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 451,423 shares to 3.23M shares, valued at $538.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.08M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Chemocentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Invs LP holds 138,859 shares. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc holds 0.09% or 59,426 shares. Trust Communications Of Toledo Na Oh owns 0.07% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 4,500 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Company holds 0.12% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 285,480 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Parsons Capital Ri, Rhode Island-based fund reported 22,225 shares. Aperio Group Inc Incorporated Ltd reported 370,238 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 291,005 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 500,000 were reported by Cooperman Leon G. Arrow stated it has 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Ontario – Canada-based Ci Invs has invested 0.64% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Kirr Marbach Ltd Limited Liability Company In owns 163,967 shares. Bluecrest Cap Management invested in 0.04% or 15,400 shares. Peoples has invested 0.08% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Violich Mgmt reported 4,000 shares. 170 are held by San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Inc (Ca). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0% or 18,400 shares in its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 56 shares. State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 8.18 million shares. Stevens Capital Management Lp invested in 4,383 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 22,044 shares. Moreover, Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 6 shares. Tortoise Lc holds 81,302 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Mitchell accumulated 41,220 shares. King Luther Mngmt has 0.06% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 83,154 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Psagot Invest House Limited invested in 0.11% or 26,735 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc reported 0% stake. Goelzer Investment Mgmt has invested 0.18% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60M and $352.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,860 shares to 6,844 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 1,206 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).