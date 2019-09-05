Winslow Evans & Crocker Increased Its Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $1.05 Million as Shares Rose; Birinyi Associates Has Upped Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) Holding

Birinyi Associates Inc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 143.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 12,709 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 5,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $308.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $123.21. About 5.59 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO SAYS FIRE CONTROLLED WITHIN TIME CAUSING NO EFFECT ON PLANT AND MACHINERY; 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END; 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 12/05/2018 – Bleacher Report: Derrick Rose Rumors: Timberwolves Interested in Bringing PG Back in Free Agency; 18/04/2018 – Pantene and Priyanka Chopra Team Up to Encourage Others to #GoGentle in a Harsh World; 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc bought 5,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 54,842 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.42M, up from 49,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $945.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $209.19. About 19.22M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/04/2018 – Apple just made a key hire that could unravel the mystery of its content strategy; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS “THE NUMBER ONE PROBLEM OF MANKIND IS WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION”; 31/05/2018 – Local Tech Wire: Sources: Amazon eyes Downtown Raleigh for HQ2; Apple deal `imminent’; 03/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and former Google chief business officer Omid Kordestani were some of the first to offer their support; 17/04/2018 – This Ukrainian Mac product has a cult following – and could hint at Apple’s future; 14/03/2018 – GOOG, AAPL: “I am going to summon Google and Apple to the Paris Commercial Court.” @BrunoLeMaire #RTLMatin – ! $GOOG $AAPL; 29/05/2018 – Apple Cider Vinegar Market Pegged to Witness Promising Growth Prospects Through 2026, As Apple & Apple-flavoured Products; 23/04/2018 – EU Probes Apple’s Planned Acquisition of Shazam; 01/05/2018 – Apple Raises Dividend to 73c; 12/05/2018 – Apple invests in ‘green’ metal

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trian Fund Lp owns 40.87% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 36.70 million shares. Cannell Peter B Commerce Incorporated owns 86,445 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.81% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Stadion Money Management Limited has 0.04% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 9,822 shares. First Business Financial Services has 0.15% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 7,970 shares. Amica Retiree Medical holds 1.08% or 11,829 shares in its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Lc holds 1,748 shares. Virginia-based Burke And Herbert State Bank And Com has invested 1.37% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Oppenheimer & holds 0.49% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 175,406 shares. Moreover, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc has 7.48% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 466,107 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has 176,782 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct owns 223,762 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Massachusetts-based Forbes J M And Company Llp has invested 4.94% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Pinnacle Fin Prtnrs reported 0.79% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74M and $233.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5,000 shares to 9,150 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 3,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,300 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60 million and $352.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 4,914 shares to 4,548 shares, valued at $384,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 1,206 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 1.61% or 28.11 million shares in its portfolio. Sei Invs Company stated it has 1.03M shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Ifrah Ser has 1.63% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 22,527 shares. Guild Management owns 20,026 shares. Intrust State Bank Na holds 40,082 shares or 1.94% of its portfolio. Baillie Gifford And has 139,347 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Patten Grp invested 2.49% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ajo Ltd Partnership holds 308,519 shares. Trustmark Bancorp Trust Department invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Cwm has 0.3% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Jrm Inv Counsel Limited Liability has 4.63% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Long Road Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company reported 6,004 shares. Glenmede Tru Communications Na invested 1.61% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Martin Investment Mngmt stated it has 110,574 shares or 5.47% of all its holdings. Pathstone Family Office Ltd has 55,639 shares.