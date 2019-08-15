Winslow Evans & Crocker Trimmed Its Home Depot (HD) Position; Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV)’s Sentiment Is 1

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (BGFV) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.40, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 33 institutional investors increased and started new equity positions, while 33 decreased and sold stakes in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 12.07 million shares, down from 12.25 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 25 Increased: 19 New Position: 14.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc decreased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 7.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc sold 1,926 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc holds 24,564 shares with $4.72M value, down from 26,490 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $221.81B valuation. The stock decreased 3.24% or $6.74 during the last trading session, reaching $201.59. About 4.37 million shares traded or 12.23% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – KVUE News: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 25/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander has died after a shooting at a Home Depot yesterday; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:; 24/04/2018 – KHOU: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 15/03/2018 – Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 15/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC SAYS RECALLED CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD EXCLUSIVELY AT HOME DEPOT STORES NATIONWIDE DURING NOVEMBER 2017; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’; 02/04/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Four indicted in Home Depot ticket switching scam; 08/03/2018 – REP. PAUL RYAN SPEAKS AT HOME DEPOT HEADQUARTERS: LIVE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet North America reported 83,527 shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston Prns has invested 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Boys Arnold & Company holds 1.41% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 49,168 shares. Moreover, Cacti Asset Management Limited Company has 0% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 100 shares. 54,761 were accumulated by Stonebridge Cap Ltd Liability Corp. Northrock Prtnrs Ltd has invested 0.08% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Villere St Denis J Communications Limited Com holds 1,450 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 1.01M are held by Fifth Third Bankshares. L And S Advsrs Inc reported 47,682 shares stake. National Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 23,139 were accumulated by San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca). Trustmark Fincl Bank Department stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Boston accumulated 9,775 shares. Twin Tree Management Lp reported 1,805 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Inc has invested 0.4% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Among 9 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Home Depot has $23000 highest and $194 lowest target. $208.10’s average target is 3.23% above currents $201.59 stock price. Home Depot had 23 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 14 by Wells Fargo. Oppenheimer maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, February 27. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $210 target in Monday, April 15 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Jefferies. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 1. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by RBC Capital Markets.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 16.31 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Home Depot Stock Will Reach $230 Sooner Than You Think – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “HD Stock Worth Building Something With – Investorplace.com” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Home Depot CFO Explains How It Services Millennials – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “6 Home Improvements That Build Equity – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Retail Earnings Preview: Keep A WATCH On Stocks In This New Acronym – Benzinga” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc increased Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) stake by 6,864 shares to 13,494 valued at $1.00 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Twilio Inc stake by 5,650 shares and now owns 5,736 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) was raised too.

More notable recent Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: $BGFV) Reports Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results; Stock trading at $2.255 up $0.605 – 36.67% – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) CEO Steve Miller on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Wednesday’s ETF with Unusual Volume: VXF – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Lows Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

The stock decreased 5.76% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1.8. About 254,688 shares traded. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) has declined 67.23% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BGFV News: 31/05/2018 – A Group of Investors Urges Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation to Make Significant Changes to Increase Profitability and Shareholder Value; 01/05/2018 – Big 5 Sporting Goods Sees 2Q EPS 4c-EPS 12c; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 2.7% of Big 5 Sporting; 11/05/2018 – Gsa Capital Partners LLP Exits Position in Big 5 Sporting; 21/04/2018 DJ Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BGFV); 31/05/2018 – Big 5 Sporting Goods Urged By a Group of Investors to Make Significant Changes to Increase Profitability and Shareholder Value; 01/05/2018 – Big 5 Sporting Goods 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 11/05/2018 – Landscape Capital Buys New 2.4% Position in Big 5 Sporting

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation for 582,946 shares. Towle & Co owns 1.28 million shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cove Street Capital Llc has 0.12% invested in the company for 300,000 shares. The Georgia-based Concourse Capital Management Llc has invested 0.11% in the stock. Gsa Capital Partners Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 168,983 shares.