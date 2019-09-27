Winslow Evans & Crocker Position in Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Lowered as Stock Value Rose; As Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Segall Bryant & Hamill Lifted Its Position

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 93.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc sold 1,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 100 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22,000, down from 1,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $208.27. About 203,524 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Zebra Technologies Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZBRA); 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 20% FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 27/03/2018 – Clínica del Norte Selects Zebra Technologies to Modernize Patient and Asset Tracking; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q EPS $2.01; 08/03/2018 – Zebra Tech Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Mar. 15; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.10-Adj EPS $2.30; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore; 18/04/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Achieves Zebra Technologies Validation; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Adj EPS $2.56; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased its stake in Sierra Wireless Inc (SWIR) by 35.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc bought 122,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.63% . The hedge fund held 470,305 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68M, up from 347,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Sierra Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $392.86M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $10.85. About 78,943 shares traded. Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) has declined 26.83% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SWIR News: 31/05/2018 – SIERRA WIRELESS INC – CHAIR KENT THEXTON IS NAMED INTERIM CEO OF COMPANY; 07/04/2018 – President Ramaphosa congratulates Mr Julius Maada Bio on his election to the position of President of Sierra Leone; 19/04/2018 – DeBeers rolls out app to clean up Sierra Leone diamond supply chain; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – INSIGHT: Sierra Leone tests Ebola preparedness; 03/05/2018 – SIERRA WIRELESS INC – UNDERTAKING TO AMEND SECURITY BASED COMPENSATION PLANS OVER COURSE OF NEXT YEAR TO REFLECT MANAGEMENT PRACTICE; 28/03/2018 – Sierra Leone election raises hopes for girls’ education, safe abortions; 09/05/2018 – Sierra-Cedar, Inc. Named Customer Success Partner of the Year – North America by MuleSoft at MuleSoft CONNECT 2018; 31/05/2018 – Sierra Wireless: Chairman Kent Thexton Named Interim Chief Executive Officer; 03/05/2018 – Sierra Wireless 1Q Rev $186.9M; 14/05/2018 – SIERRA LEONE JAN. CONSUMER PRICES ROSE 14.7% FROM YEAR EARLIER

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60 million and $358.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Covanta Hldg Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 26,264 shares to 28,264 shares, valued at $508,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 1,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,940 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange (FPE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 55 investors sold ZBRA shares while 129 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 46.99 million shares or 2.43% more from 45.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mai Cap Management has invested 0.03% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Alberta Management holds 0.12% or 63,500 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma has 456,866 shares. Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) Ltd invested in 13,640 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Alpine Woods Invsts Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 29,554 shares. 3,149 were accumulated by Tower Research Cap Ltd (Trc). Broadview Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 16,900 shares stake. 182,036 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Amalgamated State Bank holds 12,327 shares. Moreover, Capital Invsts has 0% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 55,000 shares. Moreover, Argent Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.05% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 6,567 shares. Adirondack Tru Comm holds 30 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 1.17 million shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company stated it has 193 shares. Shine Advisory Svcs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Analysts await Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.11 earnings per share, up 14.76% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.71 per share. ZBRA’s profit will be $168.19M for 16.74 P/E if the $3.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Zebra Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.68% EPS growth.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47B and $6.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gaming And Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 35,532 shares to 37,020 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 14,949 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,847 shares, and cut its stake in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs Cp Com New (NASDAQ:IART).

