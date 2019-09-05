Winslow Evans & Crocker Increases Position in Facebook (FB); As Regional Mgmt (RM) Valuation Declined, Signia Capital Management Has Boosted Stake by $831,456

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 18.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc bought 2,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 14,156 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, up from 11,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $544.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $190.9. About 12.87 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/04/2018 – Buck stops with Zuckerberg in Facebook data scandal – CTO; 10/04/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: Facebook Has a ‘Tremendous Amount of Power’ and Should Face Some Regulation: Rep. Sarbanes; 13/03/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics Announces Executive Change; 22/05/2018 – Live now: Watch @Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testify before EU regulators about the company’s data privacy practices; 10/04/2018 – Facebook Data Collected by Cambridge Analytica Included Private Messages; 13/04/2018 – Facebook’s business model wasn’t an issue…until President Trump; 01/05/2018 – WhatsApp Co-Founder to Leave Facebook’s Board; 02/05/2018 – Facebook’s Undiminished Ambitions; 04/04/2018 – Rep. Walden: Greg Walden Announces Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Will Testify April 11th; 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap(TM) Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environment

Signia Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Regional Mgmt Corp (RM) by 84.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc bought 34,644 shares as the company's stock declined 1.03% . The institutional investor held 75,646 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 41,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regional Mgmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $324.01M market cap company. The stock increased 4.79% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $28.22. About 131,001 shares traded or 137.88% up from the average. Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) has declined 25.43% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.43 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Regional Management's credit risk chief to leave in Q1 2020 – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Signia Capital Management Llc, which manages about $564.37M and $82.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS) by 133,787 shares to 771,793 shares, valued at $3.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc by 97,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 666,804 shares, and cut its stake in Kirklands Inc (NASDAQ:KIRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60M and $352.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 2,014 shares to 43,498 shares, valued at $8.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 3,294 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).