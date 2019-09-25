Winslow Evans & Crocker Stake in Covanta Hldg (CVA) Has Boosted as Valuation Declined; As Macy’s (M) Valuation Declined, Shareholder United Services Automobile Association Decreased Its Holding by $1.32 Million

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in Macy’s Inc (M) by 17.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association sold 63,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 306,393 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.58 million, down from 369,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Macy’s Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $15.26. About 10.03M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 11 Classes of UBSC 2011-C1; 16/05/2018 – MACY”S SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.75 TO $3.95, SAW $3.55 TO $3.75; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 10 and Downgrades Three Classes of JPMCC 2012-CIBX; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Oil set for biggest weekly rise in a month; Apple scraps $1 bln Irish data centre; 18/03/2018 – Macy’s mobile app is being upgraded to include an augmented reality element â€” the ability to move furniture around one’s own home; 28/03/2018 – Shine Bright At Prom With Fashion From Macy’s; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of SGCMS 2016-C5; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Buys New 1.3% Position in Macy’s; 18/03/2018 – Macy’s to add mobile checkout to all stores by year’s end; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Walmart and other retailers look to follow Macy’s lead

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc increased its stake in Covanta Hldg Corp (CVA) by 1313.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc bought 26,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% . The institutional investor held 28,264 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $508,000, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Covanta Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $17.55. About 483,825 shares traded. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has declined 2.16% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q Net $201M; 15/03/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $16; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Covanta Holding’s $30M VSBFA Unsecd Bnds ‘B’ (RR: 6); 10/05/2018 – Covanta and Partners Collect Nearly Four Tons of E-Waste at Annual Event in Newark; 23/05/2018 – Covanta CEO Stephen Jones to Speak at 7th Annual World Waste to Energy and Resources Summit in London; 09/05/2018 – Covanta Appoints Ginny Angilello as Chief Human Resources Officer; 11/05/2018 – Covanta’s Alex Piscitelli Honored by the Chester Environmental Partnership for Exceptional Record of Compliance; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.41; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 17/05/2018 – Covanta Holding Presenting at Conference Jun 13

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60M and $358.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 2,536 shares to 5,200 shares, valued at $872,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,792 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,998 shares, and cut its stake in Planet Fitness Inc.

More notable recent Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Covanta: Anything But A Waste (Of Time) – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Covanta Holding Corporation Announces Closing of Tax-Exempt Green Bonds due 2039 – PRNewswire” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why I Would Not Invest In Covanta – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Covanta Holding (CVA) Presents At Stifel 2019 Investor Summit at WasteExpo Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Covanta Holding Corporation’s (NYSE:CVA) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

More notable recent Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Macy’s, Inc. Announces Transition of Bluemercury Founders Marla and Barry Beck – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Raytheon wins $501M U.S. radar contract – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 31, 2019.