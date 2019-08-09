Winslow Evans & Crocker Stake in Diamondback Energy (FANG) Has Increased by $393,924; As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Rose, Orbimed Advisors Upped Stake by $22.69 Million

Orbimed Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 23.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 39,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The hedge fund held 210,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.99 million, up from 170,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.78% or $14.05 during the last trading session, reaching $519.41. About 461,809 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 480.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc bought 3,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 4,666 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $476,000, up from 804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $95.2. About 3.89 million shares traded or 134.70% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability accumulated 7,225 shares. Stevens Management LP reported 4,383 shares stake. Nordea Mngmt Ab holds 0% or 8,182 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 1,545 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md invested in 0.04% or 2.62M shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership holds 0.06% or 1.43 million shares. Ci Invs Inc has 62,319 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Invesco holds 0.06% or 1.68 million shares. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated invested in 459,252 shares or 0% of the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 5,566 shares. Williams Jones And Ltd Co has invested 0.12% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Focused Wealth stated it has 1,730 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.05% or 238,569 shares. Guardian Life Ins Commerce Of America reported 445 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $505,352 activity.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60 million and $352.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,420 shares to 43,790 shares, valued at $10.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 1,816 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 930 shares, and cut its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What is the NASDAQ FANG Group and Why Does it Matter? – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Diamondback Energy (FANG) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) Earnings After The Bell: Can The Growth Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: MSFT, RCL, FANG – Nasdaq” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Adding Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Llc holds 1,530 shares. Bb&T owns 0.02% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 1,693 shares. International Gru Inc invested 0.1% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). The New York-based Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Moreover, Brinker Capital has 0.01% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 351 shares. 208 are owned by Tci Wealth Advsr. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Lc owns 397 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Amica Mutual Ins holds 2,252 shares. Blackrock accumulated 8.42M shares or 0.21% of the stock. Highland Cap Ltd Partnership invested 0.18% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Gam Holdings Ag invested in 20,351 shares. Clal Ins Enter Hldgs owns 54,000 shares. Ironwood Counsel Limited Liability invested in 0.42% or 1,860 shares.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $4.50 million activity.