Winslow Evans & Crocker Has Lowered Position in Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) by $324,720 as Stock Price Rose; As Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Stock Price Declined, Martin Currie LTD Raised Stake

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 93.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc analyzed 1,476 shares as the company's stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 100 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22,000, down from 1,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $11.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.99% or $7.88 during the last trading session, reaching $205.16. About 609,608 shares traded or 15.44% up from the average. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500.

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 22.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 45,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 248,976 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.78 million, up from 203,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $111.88. About 624,190 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 14/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for America First Multifamily Investors, Harmonic, Check Point Software Techno; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Net $187M; 16/05/2018 – Check Point Software at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 14/05/2018 – April’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Targeting Unpatched Server Vulnerabilities, says Check Point; 02/04/2018 – TrapX Security And Check Point Collaborate To Enhance Enterprise Security; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $452M, EST. $452.1M

More notable recent Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Check Point Going Nowhere Fast – Seeking Alpha" on July 26, 2019

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 75,305 shares to 119,474 shares, valued at $13.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5,392 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,537 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60M and $358.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange (FPE) by 30,386 shares to 35,532 shares, valued at $690,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 31,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,432 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 55 investors sold ZBRA shares while 129 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 46.99 million shares or 2.43% more from 45.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) or 1,522 shares. Comm Natl Bank, Missouri-based fund reported 3,160 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Com invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). The Ohio-based Keybank Association Oh has invested 0.01% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Stifel stated it has 96,998 shares. Putnam Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 103,084 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0.01% or 124 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Glob Endowment Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 2,650 shares stake. Mesirow Finance Mgmt reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Axa has 0.01% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 8,900 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 0.04% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Jane Street Gp Lc invested in 0% or 2,106 shares. Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al stated it has 2,340 shares.

More notable recent Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "How Zebra Technologies Shares Rose 22.2% In June – Nasdaq" on July 05, 2019