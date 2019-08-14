Winslow Evans & Crocker Trimmed Its Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Position; Argenx SE – American Depositary Shares (ARGX) Sellers Decreased By 6.79% Their Shorts

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc decreased Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) stake by 98.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc sold 3,294 shares as Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS)’s stock rose 34.12%. The Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc holds 56 shares with $6,000 value, down from 3,350 last quarter. Total Sys Svcs Inc now has $22.66 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.82% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $128.05. About 617,388 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 26/03/2018 – TSS 4Q EPS 2c; 11/05/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – 2023 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2023 AND THE 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2028 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 18.95 BLN, UP 4.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – $1.75 BLN FIVE-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY INCLUDES A $50 MLN SUB-FACILITY FOR ISSUANCE OF STANDBY LETTERS OF CREDIT – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – TSS 1Q EPS 0c; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM ASMS 21.80 BLN, UP 3.0 PCT; 12/04/2018 – TSYS Signs New Agreement with Bank of the West to Support its Commercial Card Program; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT: FEB. TOTAL SYSTEM PASSENGERS UP 15.7% VS YEAR AGO; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 NET REVENUE (NON-GAAP) $3,700 MLN TO $3,800 MLN; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN FULL, BORROWINGS UNDER CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED FEB 23, 2016

Argenx SE – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ARGX) had a decrease of 6.79% in short interest. ARGX’s SI was 849,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 6.79% from 911,100 shares previously. With 171,200 avg volume, 5 days are for Argenx SE – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ARGX)’s short sellers to cover ARGX’s short positions. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $140.19. About 132,913 shares traded. argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) has risen 53.91% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ARGX News: 09/05/2018 – ARGENX NV ARGX.BR – CASH POSITION OF EUR 346.6 MLN (MARCH 31, 2017: EUR 85.0 MLN); 22/03/2018 REG-argenx announces expansion of its pipeline with addition of complement-targeted ARGX-117 for treatment of severe autoimmune diseases; 24/04/2018 – argenx to present complete data from the Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial of efgartigimod (ARGX-113) in generalized myasthenia gravis at American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – ARGENX NV ARGX.BR – REG-ARGENX TO PRESENT COMPLETE DATA FROM PHASE 2 PROOF-OF-CONCEPT TRIAL OF EFGARTIGIMOD (ARGX-113) IN GENERALIZED MYASTHENIA GRAVIS AT AMERICAN ACADEMY OF NEUROLOGY (AAN) ANNUA…; 09/04/2018 – argenx appoints Keith Woods as Chief Operating Officer; 25/04/2018 – Argenx at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 12/04/2018 – ARGENX NV ARGX.BR – ARGX-112 PROGRAM AIMS TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LICENSED PRODUCTS FOR INFLAMMATORY SKIN DISORDERS; 09/05/2018 – ARGENX NV ARGX.BR – EXPECTED MILESTONE: PROGRESS ARGX-113 INTO PHASE 3 CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT IN GENERALIZED MG BEFORE END OF YEAR; 12/04/2018 – REG-argenx to receive third preclinical milestone payment from collaboration with LEO Pharma – Milestone associated with CTA approval for ARGX-112; 22/03/2018 – ARGENX NV ARGX.BR – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF ITS PIPELINE WITH ADDITION OF COMPLEMENT-TARGETED ARGX-117 FOR TREATMENT OF SEVERE AUTOIMMUNE DISEASES

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company has market cap of $5.40 billion. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia.

Among 3 analysts covering argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. argenx had 4 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform”. The stock of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Morgan Stanley. Wedbush maintained the shares of ARGX in report on Friday, March 1 with “Outperform” rating.

