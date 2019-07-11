Winslow Evans & Crocker Has Raised Microsoft (MSFT) Position By $383,760; Aggreko Plc (LON:AGK) Covered By 1 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Aggreko PLC (LON:AGK), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Aggreko PLC had 8 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Sell” on Wednesday, July 10. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, April 9 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Sell” on Wednesday, February 13. Peel Hunt downgraded Aggreko Plc (LON:AGK) on Tuesday, January 22 to “Reduce” rating. See Aggreko Plc (LON:AGK) latest ratings:

10/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 610.00 New Target: GBX 640.00 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1100.00 New Target: GBX 1175.00 Maintain

27/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 750.00 Upgrade

27/03/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Reduce Old Target: GBX 700.00 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 1000.00 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Reduce Old Target: GBX 700.00 Maintain

13/02/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 620.00 New Target: GBX 610.00 Maintain

22/01/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Reduce Old Target: GBX 800.00 New Target: GBX 700.00 Downgrade

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 3.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc acquired 3,280 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc holds 90,714 shares with $10.70M value, up from 87,434 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.85. About 24.20 million shares traded or 2.06% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/03/2018 – Unifi Software Available Through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 31/03/2018 – U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Is Accelerating AI Adoption in Asia-Pacific (Video); 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 05/04/2018 – OpSec Earns C-TPAT Certification for its Secure Manufacturing Facilities; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – JASON ZANDER IS BEING PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, AZURE, AND WILL LEAD THE TEAM; 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap™ Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environment; 28/03/2018 – OANDA Exchange API app now available on Microsoft Dynamics 365; 25/04/2018 – BancorpSouth Bank Declares Quarterly Dividend

The stock decreased 1.47% or GBX 11.8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 791.8. About 101,058 shares traded. Aggreko Plc (LON:AGK) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Aggreko plc engages in the rental of temporary power and temperature control solutions to various customers. The company has market cap of 2.03 billion GBP. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators; cooling equipment, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, air handlers, and air conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mould and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing. It has a 16.13 P/E ratio. The firm also provides electric heaters, indirect fired heaters, and heat exchangers; and load banks that are used to test generators and turbines, uninterrupted power systems, electrical distribution panels and systems, data center power systems, combined heat and power systems, and simulation of heat loads.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc decreased Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) stake by 1,816 shares to 930 valued at $294,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 1,860 shares and now owns 6,844 shares. Ishares Tr (HDV) was reduced too.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity. Nadella Satya had sold 267,466 shares worth $28.35 million.