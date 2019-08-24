Winslow Evans & Crocker Has Lifted Its American Tower New (AMT) Holding; Accenture Plc Class A Ordinary Shares (ireland (ACN) Shorts Raised By 6.97%

Accenture Plc Class A Ordinary Shares (ireland (NYSE:ACN) had an increase of 6.97% in short interest. ACN’s SI was 6.24 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 6.97% from 5.83 million shares previously. With 1.79M avg volume, 4 days are for Accenture Plc Class A Ordinary Shares (ireland (NYSE:ACN)’s short sellers to cover ACN’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.80% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $192.81. About 2.18 million shares traded or 21.49% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 02/05/2018 – Accenture’s Roxanne Taylor Appointed to AESC Global Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR TO BE 14.8 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – Accenture Helps Celsia Launch SAP S/4 HANA® to Support Business Functions and Improve Utility Plant Operations; 16/03/2018 – ACCENTURE’S MONTREAL OFFICE MANAGING DIRECTOR MADELEINE CHENETTE NAMED A FINALIST FOR LES MERCURIADES AWARDS; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/04/2018 – Accenture to Audiocast Investor & Analyst Conference on Wednesday, April 25; 27/03/2018 – Growing Number of Industries Harnessing the Power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technologies; 08/03/2018 – Duck Creek Technologies Recognized by Celent with Industry Awards for Fourth Consecutive Year; 09/05/2018 – Insurers Must Reskill and Reshape Their Workforces to Seize Growth Opportunities from Artificial Intelligence, According to; 15/03/2018 – Potential Benefits of Artificial Intelligence Outweigh Citizen Concerns About Responsible Use by Government, Accenture Survey

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc increased American Tower Corp New (AMT) stake by 165.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc acquired 7,380 shares as American Tower Corp New (AMT)’s stock rose 9.70%. The Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc holds 11,848 shares with $2.34 million value, up from 4,468 last quarter. American Tower Corp New now has $100.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $226.57. About 1.47 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 8 analysts covering American Tower (NYSE:AMT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. American Tower has $25300 highest and $167 lowest target. $208.44’s average target is -8.00% below currents $226.57 stock price. American Tower had 19 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, March 4. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, July 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by RBC Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, August 19 report. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Buy” rating and $190 target in Thursday, February 28 report.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company has market cap of $123.02 billion. The Company’s Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions; and serves clients in communications, electronics, high technology, media, and entertainment industries. It has a 26.8 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Financial Services segment offers services that help clients enhance cost efficiency, grow their customer base, manage risk, and transform their operations; and serves clients in banking, capital markets, and insurance industries.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold Accenture plc shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.