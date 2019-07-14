Winslow Capital Management Upped Its Position in Workday (WDAY) by $44.54 Million; Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Position Has Boosted by Bloom Tree Partners Llc

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 55.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 232,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 648,625 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.09M, up from 416,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $222.17. About 1.69M shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 53.02% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 08/03/2018 – Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 23/05/2018 – Workday Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bloom Tree Partners Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 14.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc bought 514,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.15 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.60 million, up from 3.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.32. About 4.04 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 24/05/2018 – YourStory: ICICI Bank sets aside Rs 100 Cr for investing in startups, along with its internal innovation lab; 02/04/2018 – ICICI BANK HAS GOT NO COMMUNICATION FROM ED; 25/04/2018 – ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIL.NS -MARCH QTR COMBINED RATIO 99.5 PCT VS 97.1 PCT LAST YEAR; 09/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Videocon loan row: LIC, govt nominee seek meeting with ICICI Bank brass; 07/05/2018 – ICICI Profit Falls to Two-Year Low as Loan Provisions Surge; 23/05/2018 – ICICI BANK – ICICI BANK LTD REPLY TO CLARIFICATION SOUGHT BY; 05/04/2018 – Times of India: CBI questions ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar’s brother-in-law; 16/04/2018 – ICICI BANK: SEBI REQUESTED CLARIFICATIONS BASED ON NEWS REPORTS; 02/04/2018 – INDIA FEDERAL POLICE HASN’T SOUGHT REPLY FROM ICICI’S KOCHHAR; 02/04/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM THAT SAID ED INITIATES ENQUIRY INTO ICICI-VIDEOCON LOAN CASE

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $918.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 210,373 shares to 643,653 shares, valued at $40.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 17,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,733 shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

More notable recent ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ICICI Bank – Know The Risks First – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ICICI Bank (IBN) Stock Down 4.6% as Q4 Earnings Decline – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why ICICI Bank Is Outperforming Most Financials – Seeking Alpha” published on January 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78 billion and $18.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 9,506 shares to 490,954 shares, valued at $280.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 12,086 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 462,348 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $197,523 activity. On Tuesday, January 15 DUFFIELD DAVID A sold $150,233 worth of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) or 911 shares. The insider Stankey Michael A. sold $296,776. $254,729 worth of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) shares were sold by Shaughnessy James P. Another trade for 3,461 shares valued at $570,465 was made by Dermetzis Petros on Tuesday, January 15. On Tuesday, January 15 the insider Bozzini James sold $663,398. MCNAMARA MICHAEL M bought $197,523 worth of stock.